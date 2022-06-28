Proposed Cumbrian coal mine ‘indefensible’, climate chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proposed Cumbrian coal mine ‘indefensible’, climate chief warns

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 12.03am
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven, ahead of the public inquiry into controversial plans for a new deep coal mine on the Cumbria coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A proposed new coal mine in Cumbria is “absolutely indefensible”, Climate Change Committee chairman Lord Deben has said.

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for the new mine near Whitehaven to source coal for steel production is expected by mid-July following a planning inquiry in 2021.

Environmentalists have warned that demand for coking coal for steel is declining, the coal from the Cumbrian mine would largely not be used in the UK steel industry and it would not replace imported Russian coal.

Speaking as the independent advisory Climate Change Committee launched its annual report on the UK’s progress in tackling greenhouse gases, Lord Deben said the invasion of Ukraine meant the UK should be making decisions to protect energy supplies.

That is what the Government had done with a focus on renewables and nuclear, he said.

But he said: “As far as the coal mine in Cumbria is concerned, let’s be absolutely clear, it is absolutely indefensible.

“First of all, 80% of what it produces will be exported, so it is not something largely for internal consumption.

“It is not going to contribute anything to our domestic needs in the terms we’re talking about, the cost of energy and the rest.”

He said the mine’s backers claimed it would provide coal for a particular industry which is currently imported from elsewhere but did not mean it would reduce the amount of coal being produced – largely in America.

And he warned it would damage the UK’s leadership on climate change, saying: “All it means is that we create another example of Britain saying one thing and doing another. We do not need this coal mine.”

But he said the Government should find a way of ensuring the jobs that might have been created by the mine be replaced by alternative green jobs.

Local Government Association Annual Conference
Communities Secretary Michael Gove is set to make a decision on the plans (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lord Deben said he was not worried about the move to keep a coal-fired power plant open longer than planned this winter to shore up energy supplies, despite a commitment to end UK coal power by October 2024 – as long as a very close eye was kept on it.

“We are under serious threat because of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russians, and in those circumstances the Government has to make sure that we keep the lights on.

“So I don’t find it unacceptable to say for this moment, given that we’ve got this (power plant), this is not the moment actually to make it impossible to use it. I hope we won’t have to use it.”

And it would not get in the way of the fact that investment in renewables and nuclear would make coal plants no longer necessary, he suggested.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, Tony Bosworth, said: “Lord Deben is right – the case against a new coal mine is overwhelming in climate terms. And the market for its coal is declining before it even opens. Saying no to this mine should an open-and-shut case for a government serious about the climate crisis.

“Instead, it should invest in green jobs in West Cumbria, developing our huge renewable resources and insulating people’s homes to cut energy bills.”

