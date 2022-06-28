Johnson: If Putin were a woman he would not have started Ukraine war

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have started the “crazy, macho” war in Ukraine if he were a woman.

The Prime Minister also said that while G7 leaders “desperately” want the war in Ukraine to end, there is “no deal available”.

Speaking after the G7 summit in Bavaria, Mr Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has.

The G7 stands strong together. We're backing President Zelenskyy and Ukraine with the strategic resolve to turn the tide in this fight against Putin's barbarism. pic.twitter.com/8TigodPrKA — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 28, 2022

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s doing in Ukraine”.

He made the comments arguing that “you need more women in positions of power”.

Mr Johnson also said the G7 meeting had been “incredible” as leaders “got closer and closer”.

“The logic is yes of course people all want the war to end, they want the war to end desperately, but there’s no deal available.

“Putin isn’t making an offer of a deal, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky can’t make an offer of a deal”.

The Prime Minister said the West must support Kyiv in its military strategy to help change the dynamic of the conflict, and to get Mr Zelensky “in the best possible position to talk if and when talks eventually come”.

“We really do want to give the Ukrainians strategic endurance,” he said.