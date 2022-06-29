US abortion ruling tells women they ‘don’t matter’, Meghan says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US abortion ruling tells women they ‘don’t matter’, Meghan says

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 8.06am
Meghan said the court’s decision was going to have a disproportionate effect on women of colour (Aaron Chown/PA)
Meghan said the court's decision was going to have a disproportionate effect on women of colour (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has said the decision by the United States Supreme Court to roll back abortion rights tells women they “don’t matter”.

Meghan has also spoken of her and Harry’s “guttural” reaction to the decision, saying: “He’s a feminist too.”

The US Supreme Court last week ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling.

In a conversation with American feminist activist Gloria Steinem and journalist Jessica Yellin, published in Vogue, she said: “Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger.

“Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk.”

She explained some will be forced to find abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies and “be at the mercy” of doctors and lawyers.

“What does this tell women?” she added. “It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”

The duchess said the court’s decision was going to have a disproportionate effect on women of colour and that is was “difficult to overstate” what it would mean for them.

However, it is not just a women’s issue, she told the magazine, with the ruling representing “a blueprint for reversing rights”, including same-sex marriage and contraception access, and called on men to get involved.

She said: “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large.

Platinum Jubilee
Meghan said her and Harry’s reaction to the ruling was ‘guttural’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too.”

She continued: “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But, again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

Meghan was back in the UK for the Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with the Duke of Sussex, Archie and Lili.

She made an appearance with Harry at the service of thanksgiving held to mark the Queen’s milestone.

