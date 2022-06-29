Call a general election and see what voters think, Rayner tells Conservatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call a general election and see what voters think, Rayner tells Conservatives

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 1.02pm Updated: June 29 2022, 3.04pm
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner (House of Commons/PA)
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner (House of Commons/PA)

Angela Rayner challenged Boris Johnson to call a general election as she claimed Britons will have endured 55 tax rises if the Prime Minister was to stay in post until 2030.

The Labour deputy leader was involved in a series of fiery exchanges with Dominic Raab as the pair stood in at Prime Minister’s Questions due to Mr Johnson’s attendance at a Nato summit.

Ms Rayner repeatedly asked Mr Raab if he and the Cabinet will continue to prop up Mr Johnson or come to a point where they decide “enough is enough”.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Rayner said: “This week the Government lost two by-elections in one day, the first in three decades. It’s no wonder that the Prime Minister has fled the country and left the honourable member to carry the can.

“The people of Wakefield and Tiverton held their own vote of no confidence.

Dominic Raab
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (House of Commons/PA)

“The Prime Minister isn’t just losing the room, he is losing their country. But instead of showing some humility, he intends to limp on until the 2030s. So, does he think the Cabinet will prop him up for this long?”

Deputy Prime Minister Mr Raab replied: “I gently point out to her that we want this Prime Minister going a lot longer than she wants the leader of Labour Party…”

He noted “we have got a working majority of 75” and “we are focusing on delivering for the British people”.

He added: “We will protect the public from these damaging rail strikes when we have got the scene of Labour frontbenchers joining the picket lines.”

Angela Rayner
Ms Rayner asked if the Tories would decide 'enough is enough' over Mr Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

But Ms Rayner said the country cannot “stomach” Mr Johnson for another eight years after the Prime Minister outlined his ambitions to continue in office into a third term.

She said: “The truth is what I want for my honourable friend the Leader of this Opposition (Sir Keir Starmer) is not to be the Leader of the Opposition, but to be the prime minister of this country.

“To be honest, it could not come quick enough.

“Britain can’t stomach this Prime Minister for another eight years. His own backbenchers can’t stomach him for another eight minutes. And if they continue to prop him up, I doubt the voters will stomach him for even eight seconds in the ballot.

“Now, let’s imagine the Prime Minister is still clinging on into the 2030s. Under this tax high, low growth Tory Government, at this rate, by 2030, the British public will have endured 55 tax rises.

“So, how many more tax rises will this Government inflict on working families before he says enough is enough?”

Mr Raab defended the Government’s economic record, adding: “Sir Tony Blair – he has actually got some experience of winning elections – says there is a gaping hole in Labour’s policy offer and all the while she is revelling in it. We are getting on with serving the people of this country. She is just playing political games.”

Ms Rayner countered: “I’d revel in the opportunity for the people of this country to have more than just by-elections to see what they think of this Government.

“Call a general election and see where the people are.”

