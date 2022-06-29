Dominic Raab pays tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James during PMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dominic Raab pays tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James during PMQs

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 1.14pm
(House of Commons/PA)
(House of Commons/PA)

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has paid tribute to Dame Deborah James as a “huge inspiration” during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Standing in for Boris Johnson while he attends a Nato summit in Madrid, Mr Raab praised the podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner, who died on Tuesday aged 40, for raising millions for charity and inspiring others during her final months.

He told the Commons: “I know that the thoughts of the whole House will be with the family and friends of Dame Deborah James following the news of her death.

“I lost my father at a young age to cancer, I will know first-hand the pain that her family must be feeling, but we also know that Dame Deborah was a huge inspiration to so many and raised millions to help others affected by cancer.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner offered her condolences, saying: “Can I also share with the Deputy Prime Minister his deepest condolences and his personal experience, as we mourn the loss of Dame Deborah James, who fearlessly campaigned to inspire so many.

“I’m absolutely sure there’s no doubt that she saved the lives of many more.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Angela Rayner speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

During a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital to announce his plan for digital health and social care, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Sajid Javid also paid tribute.

He said he was “very saddened” to hear the news of her death and that his thoughts were “immediately with her family and friends”.

He added: “But she has been an inspiration to the entire country. I think everyone has heard of her because of her fantastic work to raise awareness of what she called the C-word.

“I think her legacy will be the many, probably millions, of lives that she will save.”

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also praised Dame Deborah for her fight against cancer, highlighting her fundraising efforts as well as her work to raise awareness of the disease.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, she said: “Can I take the opportunity to personally pay tribute to Deborah James?

“Her loss at such a young age is clearly tragic, but the work she did to raise awareness of bowel cancer and of course the immense amount of money she raised will make such a difference, and my thoughts are with her family today.”

Mr Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shared tributes shortly after Dame Deborah’s family announced the news on Tuesday evening.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “I’m terribly saddened to hear that Dame Deborah James has died. What an inspiration she was to so many.

“The awareness she brought to bowel cancer and the research her campaigning has funded will be her enduring legacy. Because of her, many many lives will be saved.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer (Dave Higgens/PA)

Sir Keir said her death was “deeply sad”.

He added: “Dame Deborah James’ charity work was truly inspirational — even in the most challenging moments, she continued to raise awareness about bowel cancer and impacted so many people’s lives.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.”

