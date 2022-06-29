No 10 staff told they can give evidence anonymously to Johnson ‘lies’ inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No 10 staff told they can give evidence anonymously to Johnson ‘lies’ inquiry

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 3.16pm Updated: June 29 2022, 3.34pm
(Dan Kitwood/PA)
(Dan Kitwood/PA)

Downing Street staff will be able to give anonymous evidence suggesting Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over partygate, MPs ruled as they began their key investigation.

The cross-party Privileges Committee on Wednesday unanimously backed Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair the investigation that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate as Prime Minister.

The committee said it expects oral evidence sessions to begin in the autumn, meaning the inquiry will hang over Mr Johnson’s head for months.

They issued a call for witnesses to come forward to help determine whether he deliberately misled MPs when he denied rule-breaking parties had been taking place in No 10.

Harriet Harman
Harriet Harman (Niall Carson/PA)

Evidence suggesting Mr Johnson had knowledge of the gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic or of any inquiries he made about them were suggested as relevant to the inquiry.

Subject to Ms Harman being able to identify the individuals in discussions with committee staff, the panel determined it would be willing to take written or oral evidence from people who wish to remain anonymous.

Ms Harman has twice led Labour in opposition as acting leader and is the Mother of the House as the longest-standing female MP.

Sir Ernest Ryder, a former lord justice of appeal, was selected to advise the inquiry.

The MPs gave until July 29 for witnesses to come forward and evidence to be presented, saying it can be submitted to the committee website.

Mr Johnson survived a vote of no confidence by Tory MPs earlier this month in the wake of Sue Gray’s damning inquiry into partygate.

Result of the vote of confidence in Boris Johnson as Conservative leader
(PA Graphics)

But 148 Conservatives – or 41% of his party – voted against Mr Johnson, in what was a major blow to his authority.

Under the current rules of the Conservative 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister cannot face another vote over his leadership for a year.

However, the group of backbench MPs could work to change this if they believe any events change the situation and that he should go.

Some Conservatives have said they believe Mr Johnson being found to have lied to the House, normally considered a resigning matter, would cross that line.

Ms Harman was widely expected to be chosen as the chair, after Labour’s Chris Bryant stepped aside to ensure fairness because of his previous criticism of Mr Johnson.

The 71-year-old MP for Camberwell and Peckham, in London, was first elected in 1982.

Her husband, the Labour MP Jack Dromey, died suddenly in January.

The committee is comprised of seven MPs, four Tories, two from Labour and one from the SNPs.

Their investigation will consider Mr Johnson’s statements including, but not limited to, him insisting in December last year that “all guidance was followed in No 10”.

“I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken,” is another.

As is Mr Johnson insisting: “I am sickened myself and furious about that, but I repeat what I have said to him: I have been repeatedly assured that the rules were not broken.”

