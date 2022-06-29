MP: Families need legal aid if action allowed against Adams over IRA bombings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP: Families need legal aid if action allowed against Adams over IRA bombings

By Press Association
June 29 2022, 5.40pm
Jim Shannon called for legal aid for victims (House of Commons/PA)
Families should be eligible for legal aid to take action against Gerry Adams if he is proven to have responsibility for three IRA bombings, MPs have heard.

The UK Government was pressed by DUP MP Jim Shannon (Strangford) to give such assurances after it emerged former Sinn Fein president Mr Adams has been given notice of legal action.

Three victims say they have filed a civil claim against Mr Adams for adjudication by the High Court in England.

Mr Adams has always denied that he was a member of the IRA.

Mr Shannon (Strangford), speaking as MPs considered the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, told the Commons: “You’ll be aware that there are the victims of three cases – the Old Bailey bombing of 1973, the Docklands bombing of 1996 and the Manchester bombing of 1996 – victims of those bombings are taking an action against Gerry Adams, the man who said he was never in the IRA but quite clearly he was.

“Can I ask if a civilian case – I know they’re doing it for a nominal claim of £1 – if it’s proven he is responsible as the commander of the IRA on those cases, will this Government then make available legal aid for people to take action primarily against him and against the IRA and those responsible at that time?

“If that information is there and if it’s proven, can this Bill make that happen? Will legal aid be available to those people to take the action against him?”

Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns replied: “It would be inappropriate for me from the despatch box to comment on something that is or may be before the courts.

“He makes his point powerfully and he should address it to a law officer.”

Mr Shannon said: “The reason why I ask the question for Hansard is very simple – I understand this legislation today debars that from happening, and if that’s the case can the minister of state indicate to us whether those people have any chance of having justice for those people on those three occasions.”

A spokesman for Mr Adams – in response to the Mail on Sunday, which first reported details of the High Court claim – said: “Mr Adams rejects the claims made in the notice of legal action. His solicitor will deal with it.”

