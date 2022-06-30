Truss urges allies to ‘learn lessons from Ukraine’ and give Taiwan more support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss urges allies to ‘learn lessons from Ukraine’ and give Taiwan more support

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 10.29am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reiterated her call for Western allies to arm Taiwan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Liz Truss has called on Western allies to provide greater support for Taiwan so it can defend itself in the event of an attack from China.

Speaking on the final day of the Nato summit in Madrid on Thursday, the Foreign Secretary said the West must “learn the lessons from Ukraine” and ensure sovereign nations “have the capabilities that they need”.

She told Times Radio: “The fact is Ukraine wasn’t in a good enough position to defend itself, that made it a target for Russia.

“That’s what we, as a free world, need to do is make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, that we continue to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait.

“These are things that we’re discussing with our allies and working on with our allies.”

Asked if this meant providing arms, Ms Truss said: “There are different ways of doing that, and Finland and Sweden have joined Nato as a way of making sure that they are defended.

“Ultimately, it is making sure that those countries have the capabilities that they need.”

Ms Truss declined to say whether the UK should increase its arms export licences to Taiwan and sell the self-governing island more defensive kit.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The United Kingdom supplies equipment around the world, and it’s done through commercial companies; the UK Government licenses that equipment.”

Asked if Britain should sell Taiwan more licences, she said: “Collectively, we need to make sure that they have the defence that they need, and that is a matter not just for the United Kingdom, it’s a matter for others.

“Collectively we need to do more, and this is a discussion I’m having with my G7 colleagues.”

Asked whether there should be a Ukraine-style build-up, she said: “There’s a difference between what we’re doing in Ukraine, which is providing military aid, and then licensing commercial providers, which we do for a wide variety of countries.”

She highlighted the need for a “global Nato” due to concerns over China’s “economic coercion and they are building up their military capabilities”.

Taiwan has been self-governing since nationalist forces fled there in 1949 after the communists took control of China, and is considered to be a rebel province by Beijing.

Ms Truss said Western nations must “make sure that we are not overly economically exposed to China” or “end up in a position of strategic dependency” similar to the way that some European countries became dependent on Russian oil and gas.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary warned Beijing that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”.

