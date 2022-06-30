Nicola Sturgeon: Police will receive ‘fair and affordable’ pay increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon: Police will receive ‘fair and affordable’ pay increase

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 1.05pm
Officers will take action from Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said police officers will receive a “fair and affordable” pay increase, amid a dispute which is seeing officers withdraw their “goodwill”.

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents officers, is due to take action from 5pm on Friday which it describes as its most overt in 100 years.

While officers in Scotland are prohibited by law from taking industrial action, from Friday officers will not start their shifts early or take radio equipment home when their duty ends.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross raised the issue at First Ministers Questions on Thursday, saying the SPF had described the current pay offer as “derisory”.

Scottish Independence referendum statement
Nicola Sturgeon said the police budget was increasing (Lesley Martin/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said there were more police officers per head of population in Scotland than in England, and the policing budget was due to rise by £40.5 million this year.

She said: “There is a pay negotiation underway. I would fully expect the Scottish Police Federation and any trade union and professional organisation to stand up for their members during a pay negotiation.”

The Justice Secretary had held “constructive” discussions with the SPF in recent days, she said.

Ms Sturgeon continued: “I hope all sides will continue to work together constructively to ensure that a fair and affordable pay increase can be agreed for our police officers.

“Our police officers do deserve it and we will continue to value policing and give it the priority it deserves.”

Mr Ross responded: “The First Minister’s on a different planet.

“She’s saying it was a constructive meeting between her Justice Secretary and the federation, and the federation said this morning that their members are now taking the most overt demonstration of action in more than 100 years.”

He said the Government had taken its “eye off the ball” and the justice sector was no longer a priority.

The First Minister said the impact of the SPF action was a matter for the chief constable, who said it would be effectively managed in the short term.

