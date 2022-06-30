Government announces U-turn over Schools Bill academy laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government announces U-turn over Schools Bill academy laws

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 2.04pm Updated: June 30 2022, 2.34pm
Government has U-turned on key aspects of the Schools Bill.


The Government has removed large sections of its Schools Bill following concerns in the House of Lords that the Bill would undermine academies’ autonomy.

In a letter to the Lords, academies minister Baroness Barran said that the Government would be removing clauses 1 to 4 and Schedule 1 of the Bill, which would have introduced new standards that all academies would need to follow, as well as extending the laws for maintained schools to academies.

These aspects of the Bill have been sharply criticised in the Lords, with former academies ministers Lord Nash and Lord Agnew, alongside former education secretary Lord Baker, tabling amendments to the Bill over their concerns that academies would lose their freedoms under the new “draconian” provisions.

In the letter, Baroness Barran said that the Government was “grateful for the scrutiny” of the Bill in the Lords, adding that the Government “recognises the concerns about the possible future use of these powers that are not in line with our intention of preserving academy freedoms”.

The Government said it would also support amendments removing clauses 5 to 18 in the Bill, which focused on the termination of academy funding agreements, adding that it would develop “revised clauses” through a regulatory and commissioning review to address the Lords’ concerns.

Headteachers praised the move, adding that the proposals had been a “power-grab” from Whitehall to centralise control over academies.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are pleased that the Government is scrapping clauses in the Schools Bill which would have handed unprecedented powers to the Education Secretary over virtually every aspect of the running of academies from the length of the school day to the spiritual development of pupils to the handling of complaints.

“It was a ridiculous attempt to centralise power in Whitehall over matters which are obviously much better decided by professional educators who know the needs of their schools and their pupils.

“This power-grab was rightly called out by members of the House of Lords from across the political spectrum and we are grateful for their intervention.

He added: “We note that the Government intends to come back with new proposals as part of its drive for full academisation. We hope that these proposals will be far more proportionate and sensible.”

Mr Barton said that the Government should be focusing its efforts on improving the shortage of teachers and helping schools with rising costs instead of spending an “enormous amount” of time and money on “structural adjustments”.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “As we work towards all schools in strong academy trusts, we have been clear that the current regulatory system must evolve to retain parents’ confidence and make sure every school in every trust is helping their pupils fulfil their potential.

“We therefore remain committed to the Schools Bill putting clear academy trust standards on a legal footing, and allowing for the Government to intervene directly in the rare cases of academy trust failure.”

They added that the regulatory review of academy trusts, which involves an expert advisory group, running parallel to the Bill, “will propose what the standards should be and how intervention should work”.

“But we are listening to concerns from peers about how the provisions in the Bill would operate in practice, and will make sure the Bill protects and strengthens the fundamental freedoms academies enjoy,” they said.

“That is why we are supporting the temporary removal of clauses 1-18 from the Bill, in advance of bringing back revised clauses later in the Bill’s passage through Parliament.”

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “This is a major climbdown from (Education Secretary) Nadhim Zahawi and confirms this chaotic government has no plan to drive-up standards in our schools and improve outcomes for our children.

“Just days ago the schools minister told the Commons these were important provisions. Now the Government has binned them. The Conservatives are in a mess trying to rush through laws to avoid scrutiny and distract from their own incompetence.

“Labour is focused on improving outcomes for all our children. From recruiting thousands of new teachers to support classroom learning, to ensuring children get professional careers advice at school, Labour has a plan to help every child achieve and thrive.”

