Labour shadow minister quits Starmer top team to ‘put constituents first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Labour shadow minister quits Starmer top team to ‘put constituents first’

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 3.32pm Updated: June 30 2022, 3.46pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘sorry’ to receive Mike Amesbury’s resignation (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘sorry’ to receive Mike Amesbury’s resignation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s frontbench has been hit by a resignation as shadow local government minister Mike Amesbury announced he would quit to “put his constituents first”.

The MP for Weaver Vale in Cheshire said it had been an “honour” to serve Sir Keir but he wants to “continue to put my constituents first as their MP”.

In his resignation letter, he said: “I am hugely proud of what the team has achieved in the face of a Tory Government that ignores the communities that were promised levelling-up, starves local government and public services of the resources they need, and refuses to get a grip on an ever-growing housing crisis.”

He praised Lisa Nandy, the shadow housing secretary, for “challenging” the Conservative Government “every step of the way”.

Mr Amesbury said “as inflation bites, I will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all whose only ask is a fair deal for them and their families”.

He added: “I intend to provide this support and voice from the back benches.”

The MP, who saw off a Conservative challenge at the 2019 election, told Sir Keir he wants to see him in Downing Street but said he needs to focus on his constituents.

Mr Amesbury said: “I believe if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of shadow local government minister the energy it demands and deserves.”

In reply, the Labour leader said he was “sorry” to receive Mr Amesbury’s resignation.

Sir Keir wrote: “I know you had said before that you wanted to step back from the frontbench to have more time for your constituents, but I am still sorry to receive your resignation and want to thank you for your service.”

He praised Mr Amesbury’s “vital” role on the shadow frontbench team and said he is “grateful for your continuing support”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier