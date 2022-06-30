Senior Tory warns PM against snap election to duck ‘partygate’ probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Senior Tory warns PM against snap election to duck ‘partygate’ probe

By Press Association
June 30 2022, 7.56pm
Boris Johnson boarding a plane as he leaves the Nato summit in Madrid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson boarding a plane as he leaves the Nato summit in Madrid (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A senior Tory backbencher has warned Boris Johnson not to call a snap general election to try to avoid an inquiry into whether he misled Parliament.

Steve Baker, a former minister who organised the Brexiteer revolt against Theresa May, said there was no reason to go to the polls while the Government enjoyed a strong working majority.

“The idea of going to an early general election when we could just get on and govern the country with a 77-seat working majority now, it’s really crackers,” he told LBC radio.

Steve Baker
Steve Baker said the idea of a snap election was ‘crackers’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

His comments follow a report that staff at Conservative headquarters have war gamed a snap election if Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is forced to resign over the investigation by Durham police into lockdown violations.

However, Mr Baker said the only reason for holding an autumn election would be to evade an inquiry by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether Mr Johnson misled the House over lockdown parties in Downing Street.

He said that if cross-party committee, chaired by Labour veteran Harriet Harman, found the Prime Minister knowingly misled MPs he would have to resign.

“The only reason to call a general election before the autumn is to try and circumvent an inconvenient report.

“What a thing to put the nation through,” he said.

“The honourable thing to do is let the report come out, see what it says and if it says he has knowingly misled the House, to go.”

Mr Baker expressed concern that allies of the Prime Minister were trying to undermine the the inquiry before it had even begun, reportedly describing it as a “kangaroo court”.

A Downing Street spokesman insisted they trusted the committee “to take its responsibilities seriously”, but Mr Baker said he feared they were preparing the ground for Mr Johnson to ignore its findings.

The MP, who is standing for the executive of the 1922 Committee which sets the Tory leadership rules, said if that happened it would be right to change to rules to allow another vote of confidence in the Prime Minister this year.

“It does look, unfortunately, like they are rubbishing the institution (the Privileges Committee).

“This is a most unfortunate tendency which I for one will not have.

“I think what they are doing is just that, preparing to ignore it,” he said.

“In those circumstances, if the Prime Minister tried to stay when actually he’d been found to have knowingly misled the House, then I for one would be saying we have got to give MPs a chance to vote again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier