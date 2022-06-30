Fresh calls for summer payment for students facing hardship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh calls for summer payment for students facing hardship

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Students are facing increasing summer hardship (Chris Ison/PA)
Students are facing increasing summer hardship (Chris Ison/PA)

Fresh calls have been made for financial aid as a survey suggested almost two thirds of students experienced summer hardship last year.

Student leaders have demanded action after a Scottish Government survey of 758 college and university students revealed the experiences of financial support in summer 2021.

It found that 57% of respondents had struggled with income over the summer more than they did during term time.

And while 63% of students faced financial hardship, the figure rose to 77% for college students in Scotland.

Less than a quarter – 24% – said they had applied for discretionary support, while 57% of whose who did apply said the process was too complicated.

The National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland has been calling for the introduction of a summer support payment to help struggling students amid the growing cost-of-living crisis.

Following the Scottish Government’s report, the NUS said students are being left behind in the financial aid available to households to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Kirsten Koss, vice-president of the North East Scotland College Students’ Association, said: “These figures are shocking and back up what NUS Scotland’s own research has shown – most students across Scotland face yet another summer of hardship, including almost four in five higher education students in colleges.

“Our bills are rising the same as everyone else but we’re cut off from student support during the summer.

“We’ve been excluded from the Scottish Government’s £150 cost-of-living payment and most of us aren’t eligible for benefits so we won’t get the UK Government’s cost-of-living payment either.

“Most students don’t apply for the hardship funding and no wonder – this survey shows that it can be a very complicated and frustrating process that often doesn’t even result in you getting the money you need to get by.

“The Scottish Government made big promises on student support in last year’s election, but we can’t pay our bills with promises.

“We urgently need a student summer payment so that no student falls into poverty between terms.”

The Scottish Government committed to a review of summer support for students during the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections, which the survey forms part of.

A spokesman added: “We understand this is a tough time for many students.

“Since last June we have distributed more than £37 million in Discretionary Funds to colleges and universities to support students facing financial hardship throughout the year, including over the summer months.

“These funds are available for institutions to use up to the end of July.”

He said in February, Further and Higher Education Minister Jamie Hepburn wrote to college and university principals asking them to continue to prioritise the allocation of these hardship funds to those students most in need, and to take account of the impact of the rising cost of living.

He continued: “The minister wrote to principals again at the beginning of June to re-emphasise the importance of supporting students experiencing financial hardship, particularly as they enter into the summer months.

“Students in both Further and Higher Education currently experiencing financial hardship should apply to their college or university for support from Discretionary Funds.

“We continue to work closely with NUS and stakeholders on this survey and its findings, and reviewing the support available to students over the summer.”

