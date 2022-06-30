UK Infrastructure Bank has £5bn pipeline after investments kick off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Infrastructure Bank has £5bn pipeline after investments kick off

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Former HSBC boss John Flint has been appointed as the inaugural permanent head of the Government’s new infrastructure bank (Treasury/PA)
The UK Infrastructure Bank has a pipeline of future deals worth £5 billion, according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

A report by the NAO said the state-owned bank, which was set up last June to support economic growth in regional sectors across the UK, has already started handing out investment despite some of its functions not yet going live.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said “there is more work to do before it is fully operational”.

The bank, which has been allocated £22 billion of public funds, will pump cash through equity investments, loans, and guarantees to support infrastructure projects.

The Treasury partly set up the bank due to the loss of the European Investment Bank infrastructure funding following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

It is headed up by former HSBC chief executive John Flint.

By the end of last month, the bank had entered into five deals whereby it handed £311.5 million to firms through loan investments.

In total, there are 44 potential future deals in the body’s pipeline, representing around £5 billion.

The NAO report said the bank has sought to proceed with deals at a pace “while completing the development of its internal controls and processes, including research skills”.

The Treasury has set targets for the bank, including expectations of an annual return of between 2.5% and 4% on its equity investments by 2025-26.

Mr Davies said: “The UK Infrastructure Bank was set up quickly, and there is more work to do before it is fully operational and is able to support the Government’s aims in achieving net zero and supporting local economic growth.

“It should continue to improve how it assesses investment needs and evaluates its impact, so that it can ensure it is targeting investment where it is most needed and demonstrate it is using public money in the most effective and efficient way.”

