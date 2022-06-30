Cost-of-living crisis puts domestic abuse refuges under strain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living crisis puts domestic abuse refuges under strain

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 12.03am
Demand for domestic abuse refuges rose 30% in the first three months of 2022 as the cost of living crisis took hold, the charity Hestia has said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Domestic abuse refuges are facing a crisis due to the rising cost of living, a charity has warned.

Crisis charity Hestia said demand for its refuge spaces rose 30% in the first three months of 2022 as soaring inflation put more families under “significant strain”.

But rising prices have also made it harder for people to move on from refuges, with Hestia, which provides support to those fleeing domestic abuse, saying a single mother with two children needing £5,000 more than she did two years ago.

Rohana (not her real name), said she was struggling to manage day-to-day after fleeing her abusive partner with her son.

She said: “Sometimes I think: ‘Why did I call the police?’ because at least my son was being provided for and we had food. Now we have nothing.

“But I think at least we are safe and that’s worth a lot. But it’s very hard. I only eat one meal a day – everything goes on my son.”

Research from the University of Loughborough found the up-front cost for a single mother with two children moving on from a refuge had risen by around £1,500 since 2020.

When the weekly cost of providing a minimum acceptable standard of living is factored in, the cost over the first year after leaving a refuge has risen by £5,000 – an increase of around 11%.

The figure is based on Loughborough’s minimum income standard, which looks at the money required to provide what members of the public regard as a minimum acceptable standard of living in the UK. It includes food, rent, clothing, transport and other living costs.

Rohana added: “The system is not working for victims of domestic abuse and it’s only going to get harder. I’m exhausted and I’m dreading the next lot of gas and electricity bills.”

The rise in the cost of moving on has meant families now have to stay in refuges for longer, limiting the number of free spaces at a time when demand is soaring.

Pat Ryan, Hestia’s chief executive, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is having a detrimental impact on those experiencing domestic abuse. Families are coming under significant strain. We need to act quickly and we need to act now.

“During the pandemic, Hestia opened 24 additional emergency refuge beds. We will do everything we can to keep this refuge open as we see the need for refuge places rise.

“This is only possible with the help of our generous supporters who enable us to support families to get to safety and recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”

