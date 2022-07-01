Police to withdraw ‘goodwill’ as part of dispute over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police to withdraw ‘goodwill’ as part of dispute over pay

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 2.47am
Police officers are to withdraw their ‘goodwill’ from 5pm on Friday, as part of a dispute over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police officers are to withdraw their ‘goodwill’ from 5pm on Friday, as part of a dispute over pay (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police officers in Scotland will today take the “most overt demonstration of action” in more than 100 years by withdrawing their “goodwill” amid an ongoing dispute over pay.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, which represents officers, said the action will start at 5pm on Friday.

While officers in Scotland are prohibited by law from taking industrial action, withdrawing goodwill will show “significant discontent” Mr Steele said.

The action means officers will not start their shifts early or take radio equipment home when their duty ends.

The union’s governing body, the Joint Central Committee (JCC), had previously rejected a “derisory” offer of a £564 pay increase.

In a letter to Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, Mr Steele said the action being taken was a “manifestation of the strength of feeling of our members of the utter contempt this pay offer represents to them”.

He told Mr Livingstone: “It will not be lost on you that this is the most significant discontent in the police service since the 1970s, and the most overt demonstration of action b>y our members in over 100 years.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson stressed that the force remained committed to seeking a settlement.

They said: “We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged those involved to “work together constructively” in order that a “fair and affordable pay increase can be agreed”.

She added: “Our police officers do deserve it and we will continue to value policing and give it the priority it deserves.”

Pressed on the issue in Holyrood on Thursday, she said that Justice Secretary Keith Brown had had “constructive” discussions with the SPF in recent days.

