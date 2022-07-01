‘Constructive’ first meeting for group overseeing action on drug deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Constructive’ first meeting for group overseeing action on drug deaths

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 1.42pm
Minister for drug policy Angela Constance said the first meeting was ‘constructive’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
A new group set up to offer scrutiny and advice as Scotland tackles its drug deaths crisis has met for the first time.

The National Drugs Mission oversight group, which consists of international experts and individuals who have been affected by drugs, have been joined by third sector and local government representatives to support the effort.

Drugs policy minister Angela Constance set up the group in order for the Scottish Government to receive challenges and scrutiny in addition to expert advice as it adapts and improves services to save more lives.

It comes after Ms Constance said the number of drug deaths were “still far too high” as figures released last month showed there were 285 suspected fatalities recorded in the first three months of 2022.

The drugs policy minister said the group’s first meeting was “constructive” and spoke of her determination to tackle the country’s drug deaths rate.

She said: “I thank all those who have joined the oversight group and, following a constructive first meeting, I look forward to hearing their ideas on how we can improve and accelerate our efforts to tackle the drugs deaths emergency.

“The first year of the National Mission was about building the foundations for change – rolling out medication assisted treatment (MAT) standards, expanding access to residential rehabilitation, setting a new treatment target, increasing funding to community and grassroots organisations and preparing the ground for innovation such as safer drug consumption facilities.

“Now we must focus on delivering on those foundations and the oversight group will provide scrutiny, challenge and expert advice on the National Mission, including the Government response to the final recommendations of the Drug Deaths Taskforce, which are expected towards the end of July.

“As we move into this next stage of our efforts to tackle this public health emergency, backed by £250 million over the course of this parliament, I am more determined than ever to bring about the changes required to improve and save lives.”

