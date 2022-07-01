Health Secretary welcomes draft plan for future of maternity services in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Health Secretary welcomes draft plan for future of maternity services in Moray

By Press Association
July 1 2022, 4.57pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the draft plan for the maternity service in Moray (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf welcomed the draft plan for the maternity service in Moray (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A draft joint plan on the future of maternity services in Moray has been presented to the Scottish Government, after a downgrading four years ago.

Dr Gray’s Hospital, in Elgin, switched to a midwife-led service in 2018, resulting in women in need of more complex care having to go to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The Government confirmed in March that it was committed to returning the hospital to a consultant-led model.

In the meantime, a community maternity model linked mainly to Raigmore will be put in place, with Friday’s publication setting out proposals for this to be achieved by December 2023.

The “Moray networked model” would allow for women to have the option to choose either a midwife-led or consultant-led birth at Raigmore Hospital from that date, with the report stating that the hospital will require upgraded facilities to make sure there is enough capacity.

A recruitment campaign will also take place in order for Raigmore to ensure it has enough staff to cover the services upon the model’s launch.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “I welcome NHS Grampian and NHS Highland’s draft joint plan for Moray maternity services and acknowledge the huge amount of work has been carried out. I commend both boards for the ambitious timescale they have set out to achieving the Moray networked model by the end of 2023.

“I will now consider the draft plan alongside additional detail to be submitted in the coming weeks.

“As part of that consideration, I will seek additional external input and advice and am pleased to announce that Professor Linda de Caestecker will lead the external oversight process I announced as part of my response to the review in March.

“Linda brings with her a wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise and I am very much looking forward to working with her.

“It is right now to allow some time for the plan and associated documents to be scrutinised and discussed in more detail and I intend updating the Scottish Parliament as soon as is practicable at the beginning of the next session.”

Prof De Caestecker recently retired as director of public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, after holding the role from 2006 until earlier this year.

