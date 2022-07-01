3,000 Scots students to head overseas under UK Government’s Turing scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3,000 Scots students to head overseas under UK Government’s Turing scheme

By Press Association
July 2 2022, 12.01am
More than 3,000 students from Scotland will be heading overseas as part of the UK Government’s Turing Scheme (Chris Radburn/PA)
More than 3,000 students will be heading overseas for work or study as part of a UK Government scheme.

Ministers established the Turing Scheme to replace the Erasmus+ initiative after the UK left the European Union.

Now in its second year, more than 38,000 students, learners and pupils from across the UK will have the chance to benefit – with this including more than 3,000 from Scotland

Those taking part are heading to more than 150 different countries, including the USA, Japan, Canada, Thailand and South Africa, for study, school exchanges and industry work placements.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said the scheme would give students ‘great experiences’ (UK Government/PA)

UK skills minister Alex Burghart said the scheme would be helping give “more disadvantaged students than ever before the opportunity to embark on their own journeys across the world”.

He added: “This government wants to open these opportunities up to so many more students in regions that lost out under Erasmus+ so that students of all ages can embrace different cultures, make new friends and acquire new knowledge. I hope that next year’s placements will be just as inspiring.”

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “As the Turing Scheme enters its second year, we’re determined to level up opportunity so that more students, irrespective of background, can access great experiences during their time studying.

“With schools, colleges and universities across Scotland set to send over 3,000 students abroad next year, and over half of all Turing Scheme students being from underrepresented groups, we’re ensuring no one’s background holds them back from living, learning and working overseas.”

