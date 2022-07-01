Debt crisis arising as households navigate cost-of-living crisis – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Debt crisis arising as households navigate cost-of-living crisis – report

By Press Association
July 2 2022, 12.03am
Households are seeing a fall in real incomes as energy and food prices soar (Jacob King/PA)
A growing debt crisis is arising as sharp rises in energy and food bills are causing a significant fall in real incomes for Scottish households, a new report has warned.

The publication, from Holyrood’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee, issued the stark revelation as it outlined recommended steps for both the UK and Scottish governments to take in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis.

The committee suggests learnings from the pandemic and the ongoing economic crisis should be utilised to develop a method of distributing emergency funding in a “fair and timely manner”.

More support targeted at the people who are most in need, greater financial support for debt advice services and the development of a debt management strategy covering all Scottish public bodies were also recommended.

The report also highlights a growing pressure being put on debt and money advisers, with many services reportedly being “stretched to breaking point”, leading to long waiting times for appointments.

A number of debt advisers, the committee says, have found themselves experiencing their own concerns over finance, resulting in added stress and some being on the brink of requiring sick leave.

Elena Whitham, convener of the Social Justice and Social Security Committee, said: “Our inquiry has exposed the severe challenges faced by households on low incomes across Scotland.

“We have heard startling testimony about how increasing numbers of people, who have even less money due to the rising cost of living, are being pushed into debt.

“The fact is, people are in debt right now and things will only get worse. Urgent action must be taken to help protect people on the lowest incomes, who are already having to make impossible decisions about how ever more limited budgets should be spent.

“We have also found that public bodies have a quicker and harsher approach to debt collection, for example with council tax, and are falling behind consumer creditors.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared their views with us, especially the lived experience panel that worked with the committee for their expertise and recommendations. Their insights into systems and services were revealing.

“We would encourage other public bodies to ensure they consult in this way to ensure they get the wealth of experience that people with lived experience can offer.”

