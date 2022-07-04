Boris Johnson flew back from family trip to Cornwall on ministerial jet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boris Johnson flew back from family trip to Cornwall on ministerial jet

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.52am
Boris Johnson during the Cornwall trip (Justin Tallis/PA)
Boris Johnson during the Cornwall trip (Justin Tallis/PA)

Boris Johnson flew back from Cornwall on a ministerial jet after a family trip to the beach.

The Prime Minister and wife Carrie took their children Wilf and Romy to the sea in Porthminster, St Ives, during the weekend visit to the South West.

Downing Street insisted the “sole reason” for the flight was to transport Mr Johnson and staff back from Government business.

Boris Johnson visit to Cornwall
The Prime Minister inspects a courgette (Justin Tallis/PA)

The visit came ahead of the Tiverton and Honiton by-election in Devon on June 23.

Triggered by the resignation of the Tory MP caught watching porn in the Commons, the defeat in the former stronghold to the Liberal Democrats was a major blow to Mr Johnson.

The Government plane was sent from London to Royal Naval Air Station Culdrose, near Helston, on the morning of Monday June 13, as first reported by the Sunday Mirror.

On the Friday before, Mr Johnson went to the Royal Cornwall Show, where he visited the cattle and sheep tents and spoke to local traders.

Then on the day of the flight, he went to Southern England Farms in Hayle, where he was photographed driving a tractor, trimming a courgette and weighing broccoli.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “All travel decisions are made with consideration for security and time restraints.

“The PM is accompanied on government business by a delegation of staff, which is taken into consideration as part of ensuring taxpayer value for money.

“This was the sole reason for the plane being used to transport the PM and his staff back from this particular visit.”

The use of the jet not only raises questions about environmental issues but also as to how its use was justified under the ministerial code.

“Ministers must ensure that they always make efficient and cost-effective travel arrangements,” the rulebook states.

“Official transport should not normally be used for travel arrangements arising from party or private business, except where this is justified on security grounds.”

Family members are permitted to join ministers on the trips “provided that it is clearly in the public interest”.

Richard Foord, the Lib Dem who overturned a 24,000 Tory majority to win Tiverton and Honiton, said: “Johnson jetting back from Cornwall after a campaign trip tells you all you need to know about how he treats high office.

“While families get hammered with unfair tax hikes, Johnson flies around the country at the expense of the environment and British taxpayers.”

The same plane was used for Mr Johnson’s diplomatic visit to Rwanda, Germany and Spain.

During the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, the Prime Minister and Canada’s Justin Trudeau compared the relative sizes of their jets.

Mr Johnson said he had seen “Canada Force One” on the tarmac and Mr Trudeau joked that the Prime Minister’s plane was bigger.

“Very modest” was how Mr Johnson described his own jet.

