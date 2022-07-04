Sinn Fein increasing division by pushing for Irish unity poll – Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sinn Fein increasing division by pushing for Irish unity poll – Wilson

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 10.53am
People take part in an Irish unity march as they cross the Lifford Bridge (Niall Carson/PA)
People take part in an Irish unity march as they cross the Lifford Bridge (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein is trying to increase division in Northern Ireland by pushing for a poll on Irish unity, DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said.

However, Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard has said that, while his party is not calling for a referendum immediately, he argued it was “farcical” to state that it was too early to begin preparations for one.

They were responding to weekend comments by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar who said that a border poll would not be “appropriate or right” at this time.

Mr Varadkar instead called for focus on restoring the Stormont institutions and resolving issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Leo Varadkar comments
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is not the right time for a border poll in Ireland (Damien Storan/PA)

The DUP’s East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson agreed that a border poll would be divisive.

He told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “If you observe what has happened in Scotland, of course a poll would be very divisive.

“Leo Varadkar knows it, I think the dogs in the street know that it would be divisive and I think we all know that Sinn Fein want to increase division in Northern Ireland, that is why they are now pushing for a referendum.

DUP leadership
DUP MP Sammy Wilson (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I think people should note that during the election campaign they were very silent on this, they tried to present a soft face.

“Now, of course we see that Sinn Fein’s main agenda, only agenda, is the destruction of Northern Ireland.”

Mr Wilson said that Northern Ireland was “nowhere near” the conditions set out in the Good Friday Agreement for a border referendum to be called by the Secretary of State.

He added: “We know what Sinn Fein’s agenda is. It is to make Northern Ireland unstable, to call into question its very existence and planning for a referendum gives them the same impact as having a referendum itself.

“It allows them to create division, to create uncertainty about Northern Ireland’s future and to create the impression that people in Northern Ireland want this constitutional change, which of course we know they don’t.

“Any sensible person knows that Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom is a far more secure economic position to have than throwing in its lot with the Irish Republic which not so long ago had to be bailed out by the United Kingdom government during the banking crisis.”

Sinn Fein recently emerged as the largest Stormont party following the Northern Ireland Assembly elections and a number of opinion polls have put the party in the lead in the Republic as well.

General Election 2019
Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard said preparations should begin for a referendum (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party’s South Down MP Chris Hazzard said: “I don’t know of a single person who is advocating for an Irish unity referendum today, tomorrow or next week.

“What people are saying is that we need to have a conversation, we need to have planning, we need to have preparation.

“Brexit and the Tories’ chaotic approach to negotiating with Europe illustrates the importance of planning, it illustrates the importance of preparations.”

Mr Hazzard added: “We now have a situation where more people are applying for an Irish passport in the north than are applying for a British passport and I have no doubt the census figures later this year will illustrate further social and demographic change.

“That is not enough on its own to say today’s the day, let’s have a referendum, but it’s enough to say 25 years after signing the Good Friday Agreement it is beyond farcical to suggest it is too early to commence planning for a referendum.

“Let’s talk about what the future is going to look like.”

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said the aspiration for a united Ireland was legitimate.

But he added: “I don’t think it’s appropriate or right at this time.

“Fundamentally, because I think we need to get the Assembly and Executive up and running.

“We need to resolve the issues around protocol.

“And I think that can be done.”

