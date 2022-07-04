Peer faced ‘litany of questions’ from 999 call handler as wife lay dying in arms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peer faced ‘litany of questions’ from 999 call handler as wife lay dying in arms

By Press Association
July 4 2022, 7.01pm
broadcaster and leading fertility expert Lord Winston said he faced a ‘litany of questions’ after calling for an ambulance as his wife lay dying in his arms (PA)
A leading scientist has revealed how he faced a “litany of questions” after calling for an ambulance as his wife lay dying in his arms.

The renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston said such a “waste of time” was critical when seconds count in dealing with a cardiac arrest.

The Labour peer spoke of the deeply traumatic experience as the House of Lords heard that “thousands” of people were dying because of delays to the arrival of paramedics.

This has been blamed on hold-ups in being able to hand patients over and getting ambulances back on the road to answer new calls – meaning people calling 999 wait longer than they should.

Speaking in the chamber, Lord Winston said: “Some months ago, as my wife lay dying in my arms, I phoned the 999 service.

“The man answering the call asked me a litany of questions and asked me to count her number of heartbeats per minute.

“That waste of time is critical. With a cardiac arrest you have only a few seconds.

“I had to interrupt the cardiac massage that I was giving my wife until the emergency services arrived, but, of course, they had not been called yet.

“When eventually the man backed down, it was obvious that he had not been trained to ask the right questions.”

He added: “Can the minister assure the House that there is proper training for people who answer these calls at these critical times, when they are dealing with someone who may recognise that their close relative is dying, and that the latter can hear what they are saying on the telephone?

“It is highly dangerous and that makes it very difficult.

“The last thing we hear as we die is usually the voice of someone who is with us.”

Thanking the peer for sharing his “very personal story”, health minister Lord Kamall said: “Clearly, there are too many incidents of this kind.”

He added: “Probably in that case the person was trained to ask particular questions to ascertain how serious or urgent it was but, clearly, that was inappropriate. I will take that case back to the department and see whether I can get some answers.”

Raising the issue of ambulance handover delays, Labour peer and former BBC governor Lord Young of Norwood Green highlighted the case of another member whose son had to wait nearly six hours for emergency assistance after suffering a stroke.

He said: “People are dying as we sit in this chamber, literally thousands of them. Why? Because paramedics are waiting with trolleys in hospitals for a bed.”

He added: “Yet, still we do not seem to treat this as a matter of urgency.

“It is a national disgrace and I want an assurance from the minister that real action is to be taken.”

Responding, Lord Kamall pointed to an NHS action plan for urgent and emergency care, which included paramedics, the recruitment and retention of staff, and more space in A&E departments.

The minister added: “I understand that he thinks it is unsatisfactory, but we have been hit by the pandemic, we are trying to recover and there is a plan.”

Conservative peer Lord Tugendhat told the chamber how last week he had been knocked down close to Parliament by a bicycle “and rendered unconscious”.

He said: “Although a paramedic arrived from St Thomas’ by bicycle quite quickly, there was no ambulance.

“I was very grateful to the police for taking me into St Thomas’ and depositing me at the A&E.”

Lord Kamall said: “It is good to see that he has recovered.”

