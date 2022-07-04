Five Labour mayors back workers’ right to strike to ‘defend their livelihoods’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five Labour mayors back workers’ right to strike to ‘defend their livelihoods’

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.03am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Five Labour metro mayors have backed workers’ right to strike as they warned the cost-of-living crisis is “forcing an increasing number of people into industrial disputes”.

In a statement, the mayors said striking is at times the only remaining means for people to “defend their livelihoods”, with those compelled to take a stand recently including rail workers, barristers and airport staff.

They expressed their support for “the right to take action to protect jobs, safety, pensions, pay and conditions”, arguing that paying a “fair wage” is not “too much ask”.

The statement is signed by Labour mayors Steve Rotheram, of the Liverpool City Region, and Andy Burnham, of Greater Manchester, as well as Labour and Co-operative mayors Nik Johnson, of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Oliver Coppard, of South Yorkshire, and Jamie Driscoll, of North of Tyne.

Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram
Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram (Danny Lawson/PA)

“As metro mayors we work every day with businesses to boost our regional economies,” they said.

“Our Good Work Charters and Good Work Pledges are supported by hundreds of enlightened employers covering tens of thousands of workers. Many employers are exemplary and look after their workforce.

“Sadly, this doesn’t always happen. We’ve seen a worrying increase in fire and rehire.

“No one wants to see strikes happening. But at times, the only means working people have left to defend their livelihoods is industrial action. We support the right to take action to protect jobs, safety, pensions, pay and conditions.”

The mayors warned there could be “many more” workers, including teachers, doctors and other NHS staff, who are compelled to strike.

“The cost-of-living crisis is forcing an increasing number of people into industrial disputes,” they said.

“Rail workers, criminal barristers, airport check-in staff. And there could be many more, including teachers, doctors, other NHS staff, postal and telecoms workers. This affects everyone.

“Paying a fair wage to the people who keep our country running isn’t too much ask. We urge employers to meet with trade unions and negotiate an end to these disputes.”

It comes as barrister strikes continue at criminal courts around the country for a second week.

Criminal barristers strike action
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Industrial action on the railways crippled Britain’s transport network last month, with the prospect of further disruption on the horizon.

Holidaymakers also face chaos at airports this summer as BA staff demand the 10% of pay they had “stolen” from them last year as they faced fire and rehire tactics.

Mr Burnham previously gave his backing to workers going on strike as he sought to downplay his Labour leadership ambitions.

