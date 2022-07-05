Headteachers condemn ‘immensely frustrating’ Sats website failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Headteachers condemn ‘immensely frustrating’ Sats website failure

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 9.31am Updated: July 5 2022, 9.35am
School leaders have branded a Government website failure on the day of primary Sats results as “immensely frustrating”.

Primary schools across the country attempting to access year six pupils’ results have reported the Primary Assessment Gateway website crashing.

James Bowen, the union NAHT’s policy director, said it is “completely unacceptable” the site “should fail like this today”.

“Results day is stressful enough for school leaders – this really doesn’t help,” he said.

Gareth Letton, executive principal of four primary and special academies in Nottinghamshire, said trying to use the site is “reminiscent of trying to get Eurovision tickets”.

Ben Thomas, deputy headteacher at Ranikhet Academy in Reading, described the site as an “absolute shambles”.

NAHT has previously criticised the fact that Sats tests are going ahead in 2022, warning they will be “useless” because of the severe disruption experienced by pupils during the pandemic.

In a survey of more than 2,000 school leaders carried out by NAHT in March, just 8% said they thought the tests would provide meaningful information about their school’s performance, while just 10% said the data would be a reliable indicator of pupils’ attainment or progress.

And school leaders within the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) criticised a decision by Government for Ofsted to use 2022 Sats data as part of its judgement of curriculum impacts.

While the Government will not publish the 2022 Sats results in league tables, it said it will produce the “normal suite” of accountability measures to be shared with schools, local authorities and academy trusts to inform school improvement.

It will also give the data to watchdog Ofsted to “inform inspection activity under the Quality of Education judgment, for example, on the impact of curriculum decisions”.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton said in March it makes “no sense whatsoever for Ofsted to use data from this year’s Sats and GCSEs to judge schools”.

A cross-party group of MPs has organised a parliamentary briefing on Tuesday – on behalf of campaign group More than a Score – to express their opposition to Sats.

Labour’s Emma Hardy, Tory MP Flick Drummond, Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman Munira Wilson and Green MP Caroline Lucas will express their doubts about the tests.

Ms Hardy is expected to say: “Parents agree with heads and teachers: the time has come to find a way to measure primary schools which doesn’t place the burden of an entire school’s performance on the shoulders of 10 and 11-year-olds.”

Ms Drummond is expected to say: “I believe that time spent preparing for Sats could be better used for teaching subjects in depth. Testing is good but should be designed as a tool for feedback to individual teachers and schools, rather than being used to monitor and penalise them.”

Primary schools across the country will receive their Sats results on Tuesday.

The tests assess pupils’ progress in English and maths.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We’re aware that some schools are having issues accessing their key stage two assessment results this morning.

“We recognise this will be frustrating for schools and are urgently speaking with our delivery partner, Capita, to try and resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

