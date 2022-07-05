Police investigate after vans, trailers and diggers stolen from council depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigate after vans, trailers and diggers stolen from council depot

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 12.49pm Updated: July 5 2022, 5.15pm
Police are investigating after doors to the Aberdeenshire Council depot in Stonehaven were forced and keys taken (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are investigating after doors to the Aberdeenshire Council depot in Stonehaven were forced and keys taken (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police are appealing for information after a number of Aberdeenshire Council vehicles were stolen from a depot.

Two tipper vans, two silver trailers and two yellow JCB diggers were taken from the facility on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven overnight on Sunday and reported at 7am on Monday, police have said.

One of the vans, both of which are emblazoned with details of the council’s website, has since been recovered in Northumberland.

Aberdeenshire Council vehicle
One of the tipper trucks was recovered in Northumberland (Police Scotland/PA)

The doors to the depot were forced and keys for the vehicles taken.

Officers have also said the security gate of a nearby housing development was broken and a container entered, but nothing was taken.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised and inquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

“The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site, or knows where these vehicles might be, to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Monday July 4, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are very disappointed that our Spurryhillock depot at Stonehaven was targeted by thieves and would encourage anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

“While a number of our vehicles have yet to be recovered, we would like to thank the police for their ongoing investigations and for their quick recovery of one of our tipper-vans from the Northumberland area.

“While the theft has been a very unfortunate occurrence and will cost a significant sum for the replacement of vehicles and repair to the damage caused, it has not affected our wider works programme in the area.”

