Police investigate after vans, trailers and diggers stolen from council depot

Police are appealing for information after a number of Aberdeenshire Council vehicles were stolen from a depot.

Two tipper vans, two silver trailers and two yellow JCB diggers were taken from the facility on Broomhill Road in Stonehaven overnight on Sunday and reported at 7am on Monday, police have said.

One of the vans, both of which are emblazoned with details of the council’s website, has since been recovered in Northumberland.

One of the tipper trucks was recovered in Northumberland (Police Scotland/PA)

The doors to the depot were forced and keys for the vehicles taken.

Officers have also said the security gate of a nearby housing development was broken and a container entered, but nothing was taken.

Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised and inquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

“The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site, or knows where these vehicles might be, to get in touch.

“If you can assist our investigation then please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0499 of Monday July 4, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “We are very disappointed that our Spurryhillock depot at Stonehaven was targeted by thieves and would encourage anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

“While a number of our vehicles have yet to be recovered, we would like to thank the police for their ongoing investigations and for their quick recovery of one of our tipper-vans from the Northumberland area.

“While the theft has been a very unfortunate occurrence and will cost a significant sum for the replacement of vehicles and repair to the damage caused, it has not affected our wider works programme in the area.”