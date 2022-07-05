Humza Yousaf pays tribute to NHS staff as service celebrates 74th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf pays tribute to NHS staff as service celebrates 74th birthday

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 2.59pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to the NHS (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has paid tribute to NHS staff as the service celebrates its 74th anniversary.

He has used his thank you message to praise the efforts of health and social care workers through the pandemic.

“I can think of no better way of celebrating this milestone than by using it to thank everyone working across the health and social care sector for everything they have done and continue to do to care for us all,” he said.

But he reiterated the tough time facing the sector as it struggles to bounce back from the challenges of Covid-19.

He has previously said the NHS, which launched in 1948, could take years to recover, rather than months.

His comments come as new data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) revealed the number of patients waiting longer than four hours at A&E departments has reached a record high.

In the week up to June 26, 8,993 people waited more than four hours to be assessed and discharged or admitted.

And the average number of delayed discharges in Scottish hospitals has jumped by 50% in the last year, PHS data showed.

Mr Yousaf has again made it clear that the NHS must be given time to recover as it looks to 75 years of service.

He said: “As we enter the historic 75th year of the health service, there has never been a more important time to recognise the incredible impact it has had on all of our lives.

“The last 36 months have been the hardest period our health and social care system has ever faced.

“It is thanks to the remarkable resilience and dedication of our outstanding staff that our NHS has made it through these challenges.

“And indeed, every challenge that it has faced over the last seven decades.”

He added: “I want to renew the commitment of the Scottish Government to focus on our NHS recovery plan and deliver a health care service that is sustainable through service, innovation and redesign.

“We want to put the needs to every person in Scotland at the heart of the NHS, so no matter where you live, you have access to the right care at the right place, at the right time.”

“My promise to you, the people who work in our health care system, is that we will continue to invest in your wellbeing to make sure we don’t just thank you with warm words, but demonstrate it through our actions.

“For example, by ensuring you continue to be the best paid staff in the UK and recognition of the exceptional care you provide every single day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier