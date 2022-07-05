Michelle Donelan takes up Education Secretary role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michelle Donelan takes up Education Secretary role

By Press Association
July 5 2022, 10.29pm Updated: July 5 2022, 10.31pm
Michelle Donelan during the Conservative Party Spring Forum (PA)
Michelle Donelan during the Conservative Party Spring Forum (PA)

Michelle Donelan has been confirmed as the new Education Secretary following a move by Nadhim Zahawi to Number 11 Downing Street after multiple resignations in the Cabinet.

Mr Zahawi becomes Chancellor after senior ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from their positions amid Boris Johnson’s handling of the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Ms Donelan will have a full in-tray as she takes up the post.

2022 is the first year of full public exams following the cancellation of GCSEs and A-levels during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

Results released in August will be lower than those seen in 2021, when teacher-assessed grades were awarded, as grading will be set loosely at a midway point between 2019 and 2021.

In a year when the competition for university places has never been more fierce, the disappointment of youngsters who have also lost out heavily in the pandemic could be tricky to smooth over.

She will also oversee the passage of the Schools Bill – unfinished business – which Labour’s Bridget Phillipson recently described as having been “left in tatters” following the removal of 18 of its 69 clauses.

Most of these related to increased levels of centralised control over academies and had been fiercely contested in the Lords.

A third area of concern is likely to be the cost-of-living crisis and its impact on schools.

Only this week, school catering association Laca reported how more than half of caterers said that school meals quality would get worse if funding is not ring-fenced by Government, with rising costs pushing staples such as beef off the menus.

Heads have warned that rising costs, including gas and electricity prices, could push schools into deficit.

As higher and further education minister, Ms Donelan has championed the rights of students to be fully informed about their courses, pledging to crack down on “low quality” degrees through “boots on the ground” investigations.

She has called for universities to ensure that their drop-out and progression rates are clearly signposted in advertising, and has called for action on grade inflation, with both Universities UK and Guild HE announcing last week that they would be returning to pre-pandemic levels of first and upper second degrees by 2023.

Ms Donelan has introduced measures to help people study at any point in their lives, such as the lifelong loan entitlement, where individuals can access the equivalent of four years of post-18 education.

At times she has clashed with the higher education sector, most notably on the issue of free speech. She recently called on university vice-chancellors to “reflect carefully” over whether their membership of schemes such as Advance HE’s Race and Equality Charter was “conducive” to creating an environment for free speech within universities, which the sector pushed back on with a strongly-worded letter.

Ms Donelan has also spoken passionately on the subject of student safety on campuses, calling on all universities to sign a pledge to end the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment and assault.

And she broke with the National Union of Students, calling for their removal from all the Department for Education (DfE) departmental groups over long-standing concerns about antisemitism within the body.

Like her predecessor, she has had an inspiring journey into politics, the first in her family to attend university. The Chippenham MP, just 38, was educated in the state sector in Cheshire, and has said previously that her own background led her to champion better information about university courses for “first in family” students.

