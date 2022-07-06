People could be nudged to consider work, wealth and wellbeing earlier on in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
People could be nudged to consider work, wealth and wellbeing earlier on in life

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 11.19am
People could be given nudges earlier in their adult lives to help their wealth and overall wellbeing, pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman has suggested (David Mirzoeff/PA)
People could be given nudges earlier in their adult lives to help their wealth and overall wellbeing, pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman has suggested (David Mirzoeff/PA)

People could be given nudges earlier in their adult lives to help their wealth and overall wellbeing, pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman has suggested.

They could possibly receive prompts to consider their options during life milestones such as a first job, a wedding or civil partnership, or when they have their first child.

Mr Opperman was speaking at the Work and Pensions Committee’s inquiry into saving for later life.

The Government-backed Pension Wise service helps over-50s consider their retirement options.

Mr Opperman said: “The blunt truth is that what we have focused on primarily is the period of time between 50 and 65.

“That’s what successive governments have looked at in this space.”

He later continued: “I’m trying to develop some private sector-led positive interventions of really different ways of looking at early interventions.

“And the purpose of that is I want people to look at their work, wealth and wellbeing before the age of 50…

“There’s a commissioning process that is ongoing, as you can imagine that is tortuous…

“If I do nothing else I want to do an earlier intervention before the age of 50.

“Yes, obviously I care about retirement, but I’m also interested in wellbeing at work and the holistic view.”

He added: “Interventions like a ‘mid-life MOT’ should actually begin way earlier.

“Which is why I say, your first job, your marriage, or civil partnership, your first child – these are three very, very big interventions where we would love the state to do a nudge, in whatever shape or form, that says ‘Have you looked at your work, your wealth and your wellbeing?’”

Mr Opperman said options for people to consider could include private pensions, health checks and lifelong learning.

“Doing that at different stages of your life seems to me a very, very good policy intervention which will trigger a change of behaviour,” he said.

He also suggested the possibility of having tax breaks for businesses offering a mid-life MOT.

“To be honest, that’s for the future; I’ve got to get the product right first,” he told MPs.

Mr Opperman also talked about the possibility of increasing minimum workplace pension contributions from 8% to 12% in the longer term.

He said other fiscal pressures have to be taken into account “and there is no doubt that raising automatic enrolment contributions” and other workplace pension reforms would have an impact on employers and employees.

This year will mark a decade since automatic enrolment into workplace pensions started.

The initiative currently requires employers to automatically enrol employees who are over the age of 22 and earn at least £10,000 a year into a workplace pension scheme.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) recently said an action plan is now needed for the next 10 years.

Laughter was audible during the session when Mr Opperman was asked by Conservative MP Sir Desmond Swayne: “Comrade, why are you still a minister? A politician’s answer will suffice.”

Mr Opperman replied: “I could give you many, many answers, but this is Jo’s first select committee (Jo Gibson, an acting director at the Department for Work and Pensions who was sitting next to Mr Opperman).

“And were she to turn up to do a two-hour 10-minute session on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions and to find an empty chair next to her, that would be a grave and serious derogation of duty to the Department (for) Work and Pensions, who I hold in great esteem, having worked for them for five years.

“There are some wonderful civil servants there, most of whom I’ve agreed with on every single point…

“Also, why would I miss the main event in the House of Commons today, which of course is two hours and 10 minutes of the Work and Pensions Select Committee?”

