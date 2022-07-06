New Chancellor to review planned corporation tax increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

New Chancellor to review planned corporation tax increase

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 11.37am
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi outside the HM Treasury in Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has said he will review Government plans to hike corporation tax next year.

Mr Zahawi, who replaced Rishi Sunak after his shock resignation on Tuesday evening, said “everything is on the table” when questioned over the tax increase.

The corporation tax rate is set to increase from 19p to 25p in April as part of a move designed to raise around £17 billion each year for Treasury coffers.

However, it is thought this could now be reassessed as the Prime Minister’s future comes under pressure from ministers.

Boris Johnson could call on the new Chancellor to cut taxes or roll back the planned increase to win back votes, despite potential repercussions for the Treasury finances.

Mr Zahawi told Times Radio: “The responsible thing to do is make sure we have fiscal discipline because we need to keep inflation under control.

Chris Pincher resignation
Rishi Sunak, who resigned as chancellor on Tuesday, previously announced plans to raise corporation tax (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But nothing is off the table – I will look at everything.

“When boards invest they invest for the long-term and they do compare corporation tax rates, so I will look at everything.”

In Mr Sunak’s resignation letter, he said he could not agree an economic strategy with Johnson because their stances are “fundamentally too different”.

It comes after the Office for National Statistics reported a rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 9.1% in May, with predictions this will increase as high as 11% later this year.

“I have to make sure I deliver for those who are hard-pressed today and of course bring inflation under control,” former education secretary Mr Zahawi said.

“Inflation is deeply damaging if it gets out of control.”

