Home Politics

Full list of government resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 11.55am Updated: July 6 2022, 9.41pm
MPs who have resigned from the Government over Boris Johnson’s leadership. (first row left to right) Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak, Nicola Richards, Alex Chalk, Virginia Crosbie, Bim Afolami and Claire Coutinho. (second row left to right) Laura Trott, Jonathan Gullis, Will Quince, Theo Clarke, John Glen, Robin Walker and Stuart Andrew. (third row left to right) Victoria Atkins, Felicity Buchan, Saqib Bhatti, Jo Churchill, David Johnston, Andrew Murrison and Selaine Saxby. (fourth row left to right) Lee Rowley, Julia Lopez, Kemi Badenoch, Alex Burghart, Mims Davies, Neil O’Brien and Duncan Baker (PA)
Here is a list of the 41 MPs who have resigned from the Government since Tuesday evening.

It is the equivalent of around a quarter of the total “payroll vote” in the House of Commons – the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government.

The 41 comprises two Cabinet ministers, 15 ministers, 19 parliamentary private secretaries, four trade envoys and one vice-chair.

1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice

17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

19.  Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

25. Neil O’Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education

27. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions

28. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

29. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

30. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

31. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office

32. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade

33. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

34. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

35. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office

36. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade

37. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia

38. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

39. Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

40. James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work & Pensions

41. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand

