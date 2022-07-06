Government delays decision on Cumbria coal mine amid political turmoil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government delays decision on Cumbria coal mine amid political turmoil

By Press Association
July 6 2022, 5.07pm Updated: July 6 2022, 6.19pm
Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven, ahead of the public inquiry into controversial plans for a new deep coal mine on the Cumbria coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Government has delayed a decision over whether to approve a new coal mine for steel production in Cumbria, as political turmoil grips Westminster.

A date of July 7 had been set to decide whether or not to grant planning permission for the controversial coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven, following a planning inquiry in 2021.

But the Government has now told organisations concerned with the project that ministers would not be in a position to publish a decision by this date.

The mine has been backed by a number of Tory MPs, but has drawn the ire of environmentalists, who warn the coal is for steelmaking so it would not help lower energy bills, most of the coal would be exported, and it would damage the UK’s climate leadership credentials.

Climate Change Committee chairman Lord Deben has described the project as “absolutely indefensible”.

But Boris Johnson added to speculation that the Government could approve the mine when he told the Commons last month that “plainly it makes no sense to be importing coal, particularly for metallurgical purposes, when we have our own domestic resources”.

Tony Bosworth, coal campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said: “This delay gives ministers extra time to ensure they make the right decision about the Whitehaven mine.

“There’s no justifying new coal and all the evidence is stacked against the mine – it’ll increase carbon emissions and its market is already declining as steelmakers move to greener production.

“Clearly this new mine would be a bad investment, which is why ministers must come to their senses and reject it.”

