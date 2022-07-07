Government considers laws to restrict who can provide cosmetic fillers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New laws could be introduced in Scotland to regulate who can carry out cosmetic fillers.

The Scottish Government has said it is considering legislation to restrict dermal fillers “with the aim of protecting public safety”.

Fillers can be injected into the face, either to plump the lips or improve the appearance of wrinkles.

But Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “If things go wrong when dermal fillers are administered, the complications can often cause long-term damage that can only be reversed or limited by the urgent administration of specific prescription-only medication.

“We want to avoid those situations.”

Humza Yousaf said the Government’s aim was for all procedures take place in ‘hygienic premises with appropriately trained practitioners’ (Andrew Milligan/PA),

Of those who responded to a Scottish Government consultation, 98% agreed that further regulation of non-surgical cosmetic procedures was needed – with most people agreeing these should only be performed by “trained, qualified and regulated healthcare professionals”.

As well as considering legislation to restrict who can administer dermal fillers, Scottish Government will also look at other cosmetic procedures to consider if further regulations are needed.

Mr Yousaf stated: “Our aim is to ensure that all non-surgical cosmetic procedures carried out in Scotland are delivered from hygienic premises by appropriately trained practitioners, applying recognised standards and using legitimate products.”