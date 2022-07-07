‘Wallpaper the flat with resignation letters’: Twitter reacts to PM’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

‘Wallpaper the flat with resignation letters’: Twitter reacts to PM’s departure

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 12.07pm Updated: July 7 2022, 3.19pm
Boris Johnson has been the top trending topic on Twitter (John Sibley/PA)
Twitter users have joked that Boris Johnson is now “a free agent” for this summer’s transfer window and can “re-wallpaper the Downing Street flat with resignation letters” as the Prime Minister agreed to step down as Tory leader following a barrage of ministerial resignations.

The 1,079th day of Mr Johnson’s premiership was reaching a dramatic climax with the PM expected to make a statement on Thursday confirming the decision.

As the list of Conservative MPs resigning topped 50 and news of an impending resignation broke, Mr Johnson’s name was the top trend on Twitter and quips about the chaos taking hold at No 10 quickly garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Some users put forward former England footballer manager Sam Allardyce’s name for the vacancy at No 10, including former footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker.

“He’s going,” he tweeted. “Give it to Big Sam for the rest of the season.”

Continuing the sporting theme, sports commentator Ben Jacobs joked: “Boris Johnson is soon to be a free agent.

“Wouldn’t remotely surprise me if Barcelona have already agreed terms with him. They love a No.10.”

Sharing a collage of five Tory resignation letters, one user quipped that Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie could redecorate with them.

“They could re-wallpaper the flat with resignation letters,” tweeted Sam Carlisle, referencing reports that the wallpaper at Mr Johnson’s No 11 apartment, which he shares with his wife, was falling down after a lavish refurbishment.

A tweet made by a parody account of Larry, the cat who resides at No 10 as its “chief mouser”, pointed out that he is the only permanent resident in Downing Street.

“Time to clarify a few things,” Larry wrote.

“1. I’m not ‘Boris Johnson’s cat’. 2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street 3. I live here permanently… When he finally goes, I stay. 4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon.”

Larry also posted in an earlier tweet: “If Boris Johnson hasn’t resigned by 10am I will be forced to crap in his shoes.”

Meanwhile, many Twitter accounts celebrated ITV’s Lorraine after the television programme invited a “psychic” black pig onto its show on Thursday morning who walked towards a sign saying “Go” when asked whether Mr Johnson will resign.

“Well I think that’s pretty definitive, the psychic pig has spoken,” presenter Lorraine Kelly said about Marcus the mystic pig.

Others have commented on the timing of Mr Johnson’s resignation coinciding with the nail-biting Casa Amor recoupling on Thursday evening’s episode of Love Island, where the islanders will choose whether to stay with their current partner or take a risk and recouple with a new person.

One user commented on Jacques O’Neill considering whether to partner up with blonde newbie Cheyanne Kerr while Paige Thorne eagerly awaits a reunion with the rugby player.

“The prospect of a Boris Johnson resignation and Paige left for dead by Jacques after Casa Amor is too much excitement for one night… I might actually collapse,” writer Jason Okundaye tweeted.

Meanwhile, a popular Twitter account dedicated to documenting breaking news and deaths of high-profile figures by stating that American actress and singer Liza Minnelli has outlived them, also weighed in.

“Liza Minnelli (will soon) outlive Boris Johnson’s tenure as UK Prime Minister. Johnson will resign, ending a political crisis that has paralyzed Britain’s government,” Liza Minnelli Outlives said.

