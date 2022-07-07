Hugh Grant behind Benny Hill theme tune being played in Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugh Grant behind Benny Hill theme tune being played in Westminster

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 3.47pm Updated: July 7 2022, 3.55pm
Brexit protester Steve Bray responded to a request from the actor Hugh Grant via Twitter to play the iconic slapstick theme song outside number 10 Downing Street (BBC/PA)
Brexit protester Steve Bray responded to a request from the actor Hugh Grant via Twitter to play the iconic slapstick theme song outside number 10 Downing Street (BBC/PA)

The Benny Hill theme tune has been played out of speakers at Westminster following Boris Johnson’s resignation as the leader of the Conservatives.

Brexit protester Steve Bray played the iconic slapstick music outside number 10 Downing Street, after a request on Twitter from the actor Hugh Grant.

The blaring theme could be overheard in live news broadcasts as journalists delivered the latest developments in the political saga.

Mr Bray celebrated the return of his speakers this morning, a week after having them confiscated under a new law that aims to cut down on loud protests.

The Notting Hill actor tweeted: “Glad you have your speakers back. Do you by any chance have the Benny Hill music to hand?”

To which Mr Bray responded to by tweeting a video of the song being played outside the Houses of Parliament.

He wrote: “Just for @HackedOffHugh as requested here today at the media circus… College Green. The Benny Hill theme tune.”

The Benny Hill theme was not the only satirical song to be played through Mr Bray’s speakers.

Good Morning Britain faced a minor interruption during a live broadcast on Wednesday as the protester began belting out Bye Bye Boris, a parody tune written by Somerled MacKay.

Bray, from Port Talbot in South Wales, made frequent protests against Brexit on College Green throughout 2018 and 2019 and has previously been heard shouting during TV news broadcasts.

He is also known for walking into the background of live TV reports, often wearing his eye-catching top hat and carrying placards with anti-Brexit or anti-Government messages.

