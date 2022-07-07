PM now has no authority for new things – Welsh Secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PM now has no authority for new things – Welsh Secretary

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 4.15pm Updated: July 7 2022, 4.29pm
Sir Robert Buckland is the new Welsh Secretary (PA)
Boris Johnson will no longer have the authority to do “new things” in Government, the Welsh Secretary has said.

Sir Robert Buckland, a former justice secretary who took up the offer of a Cabinet return despite hours before calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation, sought to reassure party colleagues who have been pushing for Mr Johnson to leave office as soon as possible.

Former prime minister Sir John Major has written to 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady saying it would be “unwise and may be unsustainable” for Mr Johnson to remain in office while a new Tory leader is elected.

That view is shared among some Tory MPs.

Former science minister George Freeman, who resigned from the Government on Thursday, told Sky News that a caretaker prime minister was needed to “stabilise” things.

“I just worry that he isn’t going to be able to bring the stability that we need.

“He’s got a Chancellor who’s already said he doesn’t have any confidence in him and two or three other members of the Cabinet.

“The Attorney General is outwardly campaigning for his job. It’s just not a credible way to form a government.”

But Sir Robert stressed Mr Johnson will have limited scope to introduce fresh policies in the weeks ahead.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation in a speech outside Number 10 (PA)

The new Welsh Secretary defended his decision to join Mr Johnson’s new-look caretaker Cabinet, stressing he felt the need to “help and serve”.

He said: “I felt it was right that I did that now. The issue about the Prime Minister and his character has been settled. He no longer has the confidence of the Conservative Party. He is resigning. That is right. But the business of government goes on.

“I’m here to help.”

Sir Robert said he would not have accepted the offer of a position on Wednesday, but the fate of the Prime Minister is “now dealt with” following his decision to resign.

“He did the right thing and resigned. He changed the circumstances by rightly resigning,” he said.

Describing himself as a “team player”, Sir Robert also suggested an interim prime minister is not a feasible idea.

He said there is no such thing as an interim prime minister in the British system of government.

“The system is that you’re either Prime Minister or you’re not.

“What has happened today is that the office of leader of the Conservative Party has been vacated. And of course, it is for that leader, the leader of the majority party, to become prime minister.

“This Prime Minister no longer has the political authority to do new things.”

Tory MP Robert Largan also declined to back Sir John’s comments.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Largan said: “There isn’t really a constitutional mechanism to remove a prime minister, beyond replacing them as leader of the Conservative Party.

“Any decent prime minister would not want to put the Queen into a position where she is dragged into party politics.”

He instead said the leadership contest should be held “as soon as possible”, with the first round of ballots to be finished by next week and party members given a say on the final two candidates by the middle or end of July.

