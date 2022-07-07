Johnsons ‘intend to hold Chequers wedding party’ before PM departs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris and Carrie Johnson are reportedly ploughing on with plans for a wedding party at Chequers as the Prime Minister shifts to a caretaker role in his final days in office.

The pair married in a low-key, private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral last year.

A small group of family and friends attended the wedding, organised in strict secrecy, which was followed by a reception in the gardens of 10 Downing Street.

It was known Mr and Mrs Johnson planned to have a larger celebration in 2022, when coronavirus restrictions were likely to be relaxed.

They were said to have sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for the celebration on July 30.

The Evening Standard reported last month that this would take the form of a “champagne-soaked soiree” at the PM’s country residence to celebrate the couple’s first anniversary.

It has now been suggested that Mr Johnson wanted to stay on as a caretaker prime minister in part to see this through – although this claim was denied by Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Mirror said it was told by two separate sources that the pair were keen to go ahead with the celebrations.

One Tory source said: “It beggars belief that even after all the criticism Johnson has faced regarding integrity and probity, one of the reasons he is staying is to have his wedding party at Chequers.

“It’s a national asset not his personal home. The Johnsons should do the decent thing and find a different venue. And Boris should do the decent thing and leave No 10 immediately”.

A second insider told the paper: “It’s crass if it goes ahead.”

But a spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “The PM has a strong sense of duty and will continue to serve his country until a new leader is in place solely to continue his obligation to the public.”

It comes after the outgoing PM appeared to slip up in his resignation speech at Downing Street, thanking the “wonderful staff here at Chequers”, before quickly correcting himself to say “here at No 10”.

“And of course at Chequers,” he added.