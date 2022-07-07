US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US-UK co-operation will continue after Johnson goes, says Biden

By Press Association
July 7 2022, 8.45pm
Joe Biden and Boris Johnson at the recent G7 summit in Germany (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The United States will continue its “close co-operation” with the UK in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, President Joe Biden has said.

In a brief statement which did not mention the Prime Minister by name or refer directly to his departure, Mr Biden said his administration would continue to work with the UK Government alongside other allies and partners.

“The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring,” the president said in the statement reported by the ABC network.

“I look forward to continuing our close co-operation with the Government of the United Kingdom, as well as our allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities.

“That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions.”

While both leaders have strongly supported Ukraine, there have been differences on other issues including Brexit – with concerns in the White House that Mr Johnson’s efforts to overturn the Northern Ireland Protocol could jeopardise the peace process.

Elsewhere the EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier welcomed Mr Johnson’s departure as an opportunity to reset relations between London and Brussels.

“The departure of Boris Johnson opens a new page in relations with the UK,” he tweeted.

“May it be more constructive, more respectful of commitments made, in particular regarding peace and stability in Northern Ireland, and more friendly with partners in the EU.”

