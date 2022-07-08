Ex-Mumford and Sons guitarist: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Mumford and Sons guitarist: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 1.19am
Winston Marshall: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago (Ian West/PA)
Winston Marshall: Boris Johnson should have gone a long time ago (Ian West/PA)

Winston Marshall says Boris Johnson’s “incompetence” as well as a wide range of social problems meant the Prime Minister “should have gone a long time ago.”

The former Mumford and Sons lead guitarist branded Mr Johnson a “liar” and highlighted issues with public sector strikes, labour shortages and the NHS.

Marshall made the remarks during an appearance on the BBC’s Question Time, alongside political figures including Alistair Campbell and Conservative MP Dehenna Davison.

“This is a Prime Minister that is the only ever sitting Prime Minister to have a criminal charge,” he said.

“We’ve talked about how he’s a liar and all these other things, but what about his incompetence?

“This guy, inflation has gone… is now 9.1% (and) projected to get to 11%, pretty much the entire public sector is striking or preparing to strike.

“There’s labour shortages in agriculture and in air travel as well, as well as other industries… and I haven’t even talked about the NHS.

“This is the government that purports to be the safe hands for the economy, right?

“This is totally incompetency, and that alone is reason that he should have gone a long time ago.”

It comes following Mr Johnson’s dramatic resignation from the top job, in which he delivered a broadside at the “eccentric” decision by Cabinet colleagues and MPs to force him out.

The Tory leader says he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected, a process which could take months, prompting a backlash from party grandees and political opponents over his attempt to “cling on” in No 10 until the autumn.

