Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ at Shinzo Abe shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson ‘appalled’ at Shinzo Abe shooting

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 8.39am
Boris Johnson with then-prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2019 (Neil Hall/PA)
Boris Johnson with then-prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2019 (Neil Hall/PA)

British politicians have reacted with shock at the shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, with Boris Johnson saying he was “utterly appalled” at the news.

The former prime minister was shot while giving an election campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, on Friday.

Japanese leader Fumio Kishida has said the former prime minister is in a “severe condition”.

Mr Johnson said he was “utterly appalled” at the shooting.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting.

Public broadcaster NHK aired footage showing Mr Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running towards him. He was bleeding and holding his chest.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said that she was “devastated” at the shooting.

She tweeted: “Devastated to hear about the attack on former Prime Minister Abe. We stand with our Japanese friends at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

The shooting has made headlines around the world, causing shock in a country that is one of the world’s safest and with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Mr Abe, a popular former leader, is still influential in the governing Liberal Democratic Party and heads its largest faction, Seiwakai.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was a “dark day”.

He tweeted: “Our hearts are with the family of Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people.

“A truly dark day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier