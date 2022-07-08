Boris Johnson could make millions from book deals and speaking circuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Boris Johnson could make millions from book deals and speaking circuit

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 1.27pm
Previous Prime Ministers, such as Tony Blair and David Cameron have made a fortune from book deals and speaking at events (PA)
Previous Prime Ministers, such as Tony Blair and David Cameron have made a fortune from book deals and speaking at events (PA)

Boris Johnson could make millions from book deals and the speaking circuit, if former Prime Ministers are anything to go by.

Although Mr Johnson’s brief tenure as Prime Minister is coming to an end, he will not be short of opportunities.

Previous Prime Ministers, including Tony Blair and David Cameron, have made a fortune from book deals and speaking at events.

Mr Blair was reported to have been paid “up to £5 million” in 2007 for his political memoir A Journey.

Remembrance Sunday
Mr Blair was reported to have been paid up to £5 million for his political memoir A Journey (PA)

While Mr Cameron was reported to have earned £1.5 million for his memoir, For The Record.

Similarly, Mr Blair is said to earn up to £300,000 per appearance on the speaking circuit and Mr Cameron has been reported to earn £120,000.

Neil Martin, a senior agent at NMP Live, a speakers booking agency that represents everyone from comedian Sir Lenny Henry to Nigel Farage, said that the soon-to-be former Prime Minister would be able to command “six figure” sums on the circuit.

“For someone like Boris, he will get snapped up with a bureau, he has always done speaking,” he said.

However, he said Mr Johnson would make less in the UK than on the international stage.

“You tend to find with people in his position that there’s less popularity in their own country.

“So everyone knows Tony Blair did extremely well on the speaking circuit, but the British people see your own Prime Ministers and leaders very differently to the rest of the world.

“Everyone has got their opinion on Tony Blair and all that sort of thing.

“Tony Blair’s vast income from speaking has come from America and Asia. Businesses in the UK aren’t going to pay a fortune to hear Tony Blair speak. It’s just one of those things, and the same with Cameron.

“Cameron has made a lot of money doing speaking, but I would imagine that the bookings in the UK are a lot less than they are internationally – and it’s going to be the same for Boris.”

He added that Mr Johnson would not earn “big bucks” in the UK.

“The whole reason that Boris is going is obviously due to popularity,” he said.

“While there will be some British businesses, associations and institutions that will pay to hear him speak, as he’s our own Prime Minister we kind of know what he has got to say in that sense, and his opinions on a lot of things, and because of his popularity he’s not going to earn big bucks over here.

“He will get snapped up, probably by a large American speaker agency that will get him more work in the vast territory that is America and Asia than in the UK.”

Aside from potential future earnings, the Prime Minister also has assets to fall back on. He jointly owns a £1.2 million house in Camberwell with his wife Carrie, as well as 20% of his father’s farm in Somerset.

No stranger to book deals, he was reported to have been paid a £500,000 advance by Hodder & Stoughton for a book about Shakespeare.

However, his finances have received media attention, most notably when a refurb of his No 11 Downing Street flat was reported by The Times to have cost £200,000, well over the £30,000 annual budget available to Prime Ministers for such work.

Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row was set to pay for the excess costs, but after the news broke Mr Johnson offered to pay the bill himself.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier