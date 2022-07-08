Johnny Rotten backs Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next Prime Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnny Rotten backs Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next Prime Minister

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 2.03pm
Johnny Rotten has said he backs Jacob Rees-Mogg for prime minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has backed Jacob Rees-Mogg to be the next Prime Minister as the Tory leadership contest gets under way unofficially.

Speaking on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, said he loves the Brexit Opportunities Minister’s “World War Two respect, put Britain first attitude”.

Rees-Mogg later responded to the endorsement saying he was “honoured” even if the punk singer made the comment jokingly.

During an interview with Morgan on his TalkTV show, the pair discussed potential contenders to claim the Tory crown following the dramatic resignation of Boris Johnson.

The presenter asked: “Would you vote for me?” to which Lydon responded by laughing before admitting: “I probably would, but you’d know who I’d like even more, and I know this is like way out and he’s probably not even in the running, is Rees-Mogg.”

After Morgan incredulously asked “Really?”, Lydon continued: “Yeah really, I love that World War Two respect, put Britain first attitude he has.

“And in every interview I’ve ever seen him do, he has been on the floor with his humour.

“And I think he’s just genuinely a nice person.”

Morgan noted that he feels there has been a “dramatic reduction in basic manners and civility” in public and in politics but that when he met Rees-Mogg, recently, he found him to be a “very charming, polite guy”.

Downing Street partygate
Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has not entered the unofficial contest to succeed Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He added: “I don’t agree with a lot of his politics but he certainly understands how to be respectful and to have respectful discourse.”

The singer replied: “You don’t have to, because he has civility and that makes him interesting, and it makes debate and conversation interesting.

“And there’s just too much of this nonsense running now.”

Rees-Mogg responded to a clip of the interview shared on Twitter, writing: “Even if my leg is being pulled I am honoured by this exceptionally kind endorsement by Mr Lydon, alias Johnny Rotten.”

Johnson’s resignation on Thursday after haemorrhaging support among his ministers and MPs fired the starting gun on a contest to replace him.

Since the announcement, attention has turned to potential successors with a number of Conservative MPs already putting their bids in.

