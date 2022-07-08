Queen offers condolences to Japan’s Emperor after fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen offers condolences to Japan’s Emperor after fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe

By Press Association
July 8 2022, 4.23pm
Queen Elizabeth II with former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe (PA)

The Queen has offered her condolences to the people of Japan following the fatal shooting of their former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The head of state said in a short statement she had “fond memories” of meeting the politician six years ago and paid tribute to his wish to “forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom”.

Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind during a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday and later died in hospital.

Shinzo Abe death
The Queen during her 2016 meeting with the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe (John Stillwell/PA)

The Queen said her statement to Emperor Naruhito of Japan: “My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

“I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016. His love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom, were clear.

“I wish to convey my deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and to the people of Japan at this difficult time.”

Mr Abe and the Queen met in 2016 during his second stint as Prime Minister of Japan when he visited the UK.

They were pictured meeting in the Queen’s private apartments at Buckingham Palace, along with the Japanese leader’s wife Akie Abe.

