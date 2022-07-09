Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 3.47am Updated: July 10 2022, 12.03am
Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training (Danny Lawson/PA)
Royal Air Force sends fighter jets to Finland and Sweden for joint training (Danny Lawson/PA)

The RAF has deployed fighter jets to Finland and Sweden, countries which recently applied to join Nato, for joint training exercises.

It said the deployment was part of an “increased presence in the region” and were requested by the host nations.

The UK signed mutual security assurance declarations with both countries in May. They are also both members of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force, a coalition of 10 nations.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Finland and Sweden are important defence partners and we welcome their applications to join Nato, which will make the alliance stronger as we face a renewed threat in Europe.

“These deployments highlight our determination to enhance that partnership and ensure our forces can work together seamlessly.”

Two F-35Bs and four Typhoons conducted “high-end warfighting training” with Finnish F-18 Hornets and Swedish Gripen aircrafts, the RAF said.

Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist said the joint exercises “strengthen our ability to operate together in response to a crisis in our neighbourhood”.

“This is particularly important in today’s challenging security environment.”

