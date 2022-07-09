Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister who made rude gesture says ‘I had reached the end of my tether’

By Press Association
July 9 2022, 1.43pm Updated: July 9 2022, 7.23pm
Andrea Jenkyns (Aaron Chown/PA)
Andrea Jenkyns (Aaron Chown/PA)

Education minister Andrea Jenkyns has admitted she “should have shown more composure” after making a rude gesture to a “baying mob” outside Downing Street.

Ms Jenkyns, who made the sign with her hand as she walked through the black gates, prior to her new appointment, said in a statement: “I had reached the end of my tether”.

She said she stood up for herself after being subject to “huge amounts of abuse” over the years, including two death threats in recent weeks.

“I should have shown more composure but am only human,” she added.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer had said it was up to Ms Jenkyns to “justify” her actions after she was caught on camera making the gesture.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t seek to condone that at all.

“I mean, Andrea will have to… justify that for herself.

“But I do understand emotions were running pretty high and they were pretty raw on that day.

“But I don’t think that was the right thing to do at all.”

Mark Spencer
Commons Leader Mark Spencer (James Manning/PA)

Pressed on whether she should retain her ministerial role, he said: “That’s not my decision.”

Ms Jenkyns was appointed to the role of parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education on Friday in a reshuffle by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The footage, shared on social media on Thursday evening, appears to have been filmed shortly before Mr Johnson announced he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party.

In response to the video, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson tweeted: “Ministers aren’t expected to be perfect.

“But is it really too much to ask that they don’t treat the public like this?”

In her statement shared on Twitter, Ms Jenkyns said: “On Thursday afternoon I went to Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister’s resignation speech.

“A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in, as is sadly all too common.

“After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some of the people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last four years.

Andrea Jenkyns
Ms Jenkyns said she had reached the end of her tether (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Two of which have been in recent weeks and are currently being investigated by the police, I had reached the end of my tether.

“I responded and stood up for myself.

“Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment.

“I should have shown more composure but am only human.”

But Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, appeared to be less than satisfied with Ms Jenkyns’ statement.

Without directly referencing her explanation, or the incident in question, he tweeted: “In my 32 years as a teacher, 15 of them as headteacher, I inevitably dealt with moments of poor behaviour and inappropriate conduct – from young people and staff.

“I have to say, ‘I’m only human’ was never good enough as an excuse from any of them for any of it.”

The UK Russian embassy tweeted the picture, commenting: “British culture definitely has a new prospects with A.Jenkyns.”

The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.

The education minister was one of the MPs to show support for Mr Johnson outside No 10 on Thursday as he announced his resignation.

A timetable for the Conservative Party leadership contest is expected to be drawn up next week after the election to the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee.

