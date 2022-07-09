Call for investigation into claims Johnson lobbied for job in abuse of power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for investigation into claims Johnson lobbied for job in abuse of power

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 12.45am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the Liberal Democrats called for an investigation into an alleged abuse of power (Justin Tallis/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the Liberal Democrats called for an investigation into an alleged abuse of power (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have called for an immediate investigation into claims Boris Johnson lobbied for a young woman to get a City Hall job while he was London mayor.

It has been alleged that Mr Johnson advocated for a role for the woman in 2008, just weeks after they met.

But the appointment is said to have been blocked because his colleague, Kit Malthouse, now a minister in the outgoing PM’s caretaker Cabinet, said the pair appeared to have an inappropriately close relationship.

The Sunday Times reported that the woman was upset by what happened, confronting Mr Johnson about it several years later.

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dems’ deputy leader, called for an investigation into the matter.

She said: “The woman’s account is deeply distressing to read and it’s clear this must be investigated immediately, either by a parliamentary body or City Hall authorities.

“British politics has been repeatedly dragged through the mud in recent weeks.

“It is utterly depressing that not only has another politician in high office been accused of abusing their power, but that it is now the sitting Prime Minister who faces serious questions.”

According to the Sunday Times report, the woman secured an interview for the role, but felt ill-qualified, and was unsuccessful.

The newspaper said she confronted Mr Johnson nearly a decade later, during the #MeToo movement in 2017, when he admitted pushing her forward for the post.

He is said to have repeatedly apologised, telling the woman: “I’m very, very sorry, your unhappiness about this.”

But he denied any wrongdoing, according to the newspaper, saying: “I don’t believe that I was malicious and I don’t believe that I would have been aggressive or anything like that. I think that would be not fair.”

Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said: “These awful allegations add to the lies, the law breaking and the security breaches – this man is not fit for office and should go now.”

A Downing Street spokesman said: “This not about his time as PM and no public interest as I see it. And we don’t talk about his private life.”

