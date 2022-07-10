Voters more interested in ‘bread and butter issues’ than trans debate – Shapps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Voters more interested in ‘bread and butter issues’ than trans debate – Shapps

By Press Association
July 10 2022, 1.59pm
Tory leadership candidates have been speaking of their stance on trans rights (PA)
People are far more interested in “bread and butter issues” like the cost of living than a debate about trans rights, Grant Shapps has said.

The Conservative leadership candidate said the UK does not “need to get caught up” in a culture war on the issue.

The Transport Secretary’s comments came as Tory leadership contenders set out their stall for succeeding Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Fellow leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat called for a “clean start” in the trans rights debate, while stressing the importance of women-only spaces and “dignity” for all.

Penny Mordaunt, meanwhile, published a Twitter thread stressing she has been alongside women “in every major battle”, in response to criticism she is a “woke” candidate.

Mr Shapps told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday that he will “not be spending most of my time on these kind of issues” if made Prime Minister.

Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said trans rights are not at the forefront of most voters’ priorities (PA)

He added: “When people want to transition gender, that is their choice and they’ll always have the support from me.

“I think the country is far more interested in things like their cost of living, the bread and butter issues, jobs and the rest of it.”

Asked if voters are interested in a so-called “war on woke”, he said: “If people want a PM who’s talking about woke issues at all, it’s just not me, don’t vote for me.

“I am interested in the bread and butter issues that your viewers will be thinking about every single day of the week.

“I am a libertarian, I’m liberal both economically but also socially. Let’s let live. Let people live their lives.

“I just don’t think we need to get caught up in some US-style debate and sort of almost aggressive war on these issues. It’s just not necessary.”

Asked if trans women are women, Mr Tugendhat told Sky: “This is one of those debates that demonstrates why we need to move on, because it is really easy to make division where we need unity, it is really easy to try and divide communities.”

The Tonbridge and Malling MP added: “Look, a woman is an adult human female. But that doesn’t mean in any way that trans women have any less respect or any fewer rights.

“The idea that you can answer this question with a sledgehammer, when really what you are talking about is a very subtle understanding of people’s rights and people’s dignities and the respect we need for each other, I am afraid is not true.”

He later added he “certainly” believes women’s spaces should be protected, saying: “We need to have a clean start on this debate because actually this debate is about individuals, it is about people.

“In cases like prisons, in cases like refuges, of course there is an answer which is that women absolutely need to have a safe space.”

In a Twitter thread posted before she announced her leadership bid on Sunday, international trade minister Ms Mordaunt stressed she had “stood up for women”.

She added: “I’ve listened to them. I’ve been right alongside them in every major battle.”

Ms Mordaunt claimed some people have tried to “depict” her as “woke” in order to damage her reputation.

The Portsmouth North MP went on: “I’ve fought for women’s rights all my life. I would NEVER do anything to undermine them. I will continue to protect them.

“And those that purport to be champions of women while misrepresenting and undermining them might like to think again.”

