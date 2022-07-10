Cash-dependent Scots facing challenges due to increasing bank closures, MPs warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Cash-dependent Scots facing challenges due to increasing bank closures, MPs warn

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.03am
An estimated 500,000 Scots rely on cash (Lucy Ray/PA)
An estimated 500,000 Scots rely on cash (Lucy Ray/PA)

Half a million Scots could struggle to access cash due to the unprecedented rate of bank closures, MPs have warned.

Scotland has the highest percentage loss of bank branches across the UK, with 53% closing since 2015, the Scottish Affairs Committee’s Access to Cash in Scotland report found.

The committee, chaired by SNP MP Pete Wishart, is urging the UK Government to offer support to those who are struggling to transition to the increasing digitisation of banks.

While many people now have access to online banking, it is estimated around 500,000 Scots rely on cash due to difficulties adapting to digital payments or for budgeting purposes.

Plans to introduce a Financial Services and Markets Bill, which includes added protections on access to cash, has been welcomed by the committee.

However, Mr Wishart said urgent action is needed as fears grow that banks are rushing to close branches before the legislation comes into force.

He said: “Access to cash across Scotland has been decimated in recent years, leading to Westminster committees investigating the issue multiple times.

“While the move to digital banking and payments has offered a method at which to do transactions that many of us enjoy, we cannot forget the 500,000 people in Scotland who rely on cash in their day-to-day lives.

“With the cost-of-living crisis deepening, many people are using cash for budgeting.

“But what is deeply worrying is that bank branches are closing at a record rate with very limited research or thought conducted of the possible widespread implications.”

MP Pete Wishart
SNP MP Pete Wishart chairs the Scottish Affairs Committee (House of Commons/PA)

The report also urges the UK Government to support free access to cash through free-to-use ATMs in the most rural and deprived areas of the UK. It is currently provided by voluntary organisations such as Link’s Financial Inclusion Programme.

Mr Wishart added: “We are aware of the commercial considerations affecting banks, which has played a role in the recent increase of branch closures.

“We welcome the effort taken by the banking industry to protect access to cash, although we still feel that there is a clear need for legislation.

“In our report today, we are calling for more research into the implications of a cashless society and more secure and longer term agreements to ensure the continued access to cash.

“The Government appears to be in listening mode on this issue, and I look forward to its response in due course.”

A final recommendation includes asking for a long-term commitment from banks to maintain appropriate services for customers using the Post Office network as Scotland faces a growing number of closures.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We recognise that cash is a vital for millions of people across the UK.

“That’s why we are legislating to ensure people will continue to be able to access cash, and have already legislated to enable shops to offer cashback to customers, regardless of whether they make a purchase.”

