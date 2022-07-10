John Barnes to discuss racism during Holyrood event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

John Barnes to discuss racism during Holyrood event

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 12.04am
Former England international John Barnes will discuss his book about racism (Jacob King/PA)
Former England international John Barnes will discuss his book about racism (Jacob King/PA)

English football legend John Barnes will discuss his experience with racism at an event at the Scottish Parliament.

The former England and Liverpool winger has been outspoken in his push to tackle systemic racism, often opening up about his own experiences during his playing days.

Mr Barnes will appear during Holyrood’s Festival of Politics next month to speak about his book The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism.

In the wake of the murder in the US of George Floyd – which caused widespread unrest and protests against racism across the world – the former Celtic manager told Sky News the focus should be on stamping out systemic racism in the UK as opposed to just tackling overt racist acts.

He said: “Because that happens intermittently, what continues to happen throughout every single day of black people’s lives in inner cities is the systemic racism that affects their daily lives, and that is more important for us to challenge than these incidents.”

Holyrood from above
The three-day Festival of Politics will take place next month (Jane Barlow/PA)

The three-day festival will also include a discussion on doctor-assisted suicide, with two former party leaders.

Kezia Dugdale and Ruth Davidson will join Liam McArthur – the MSP who has proposed the controversial legislation – as well as Australian MP Alex Greenwich in a panel chaired by SNP MSP Colette Stevenson.

Three attempts, including Mr McArthur’s, have been made to implement such a law in Holyrood, but they have previously failed to garner enough support.

The legislation would allow terminally ill and mentally competent adults to end their lives.

The Assisted Dying (Scotland) Bill has not yet been introduced to the Scottish Parliament, although the Lib Dem MSP has said he hopes to lodge it early next year.

Elsewhere, other events at the festival will look at the impact of disinformation, migration and asylum policies, the cost-of-living crisis, trust in politics and the strength of the union.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier