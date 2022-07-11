Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy – report

By Press Association
July 11 2022, 8.49am Updated: July 11 2022, 4.47pm
Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London's transport policy, it has been reported (Laura Dale/PA)
Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy, it has been reported (Laura Dale/PA)

Uber secretly lobbied ministers to influence London’s transport policy, it has been reported.

Leaked documents show lobbyists for the ride-sharing app company met then-chancellor George Osborne and other ministers, according to the BBC.

The “undeclared” meetings took place after Boris Johnson, as mayor of London, had promised to launch a review that could have limited Uber’s expansion in the capital.

A spokesman for Mr Osborne said “all business meetings where policy affecting individual companies was discussed were properly declared”.

A man using the Uber app on his mobile phone
Uber launched in the UK in London in 2012 (Matt Alexander/PA)

The meeting with Uber took place at a private dinner in the US state of California, where the company is based.

An internal Uber email stated that this was better than a meeting in London because “this is a much more private affair with no hanger-on officials or staffers”, the BBC reported.

Other meetings were held between Uber lobbyists and current or former ministers including Priti Patel, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove, according to the corporation.

Mr Johnson ultimately abandoned his review, and Uber was able to increase its number of drivers in London.

An Uber spokeswoman said: “Engaging with policymakers is standard practice for businesses, and Uber fulfils all of its obligations to disclose its lobbying when required to do so.

“In turn, it is the responsibility of elected officials to disclose meetings when they are required to do so.”

Ministers insist rules were followed, the BBC said.

Mr Osborne’s spokesman said: “The premise of this investigation is wrong.

“Far from being secret, it was the explicit and publicly-announced policy of the coalition government to meet with global tech businesses, persuade them to invest in Britain and create jobs here.

“It was a policy that made the UK the tech capital of Europe.

“All business meetings where policy affecting individual companies was discussed were properly declared – something no previous administration did.

“While the government inherited from its predecessors a tax code that meant the tech companies paid little tax, it was George Osborne as chancellor who – with Germany – initiated the international OECD negotiations to change that, a process which led to the widely welcomed global agreement last year.”

Mr Javid denied having any undisclosed meetings with Uber while he was business secretary.

At a press conference to launch his Tory leadership campaign, he said: “Any meetings that I would have had with Uber would have been reported. So if they have not been reported in the ministerial transparency declarations, then I didn’t have them.”

In October last year, some 136 countries and jurisdictions agreed to impose a minimum corporate tax rate of 15% by 2023.

The Uber files were leaked to the Guardian and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and several media organisations, including BBC Panorama.

They reportedly also show extensive lobbying of other European politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron in August 2014 when he was minister for the economy, and ex-EU commissioner Neelie Kroes.

